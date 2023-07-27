The population of Cabarrus County has skyrocketed over the past decade—increasing by about 32 percent since 2010 to around 236,000 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau data--as the county is among the fastest-growing areas in the Charlotte region.

The explosion of growth has led to challenges, most noticeably rising housing costs, which makes it harder for people to find affordable places to live.

That is why the opening of the Salvation Army’s new emergency shelter, the Tucker Center of Hope, is so crucial.

The 16,000 square-foot facility, at 45 Ashlyn Drive, is about four times as big as the old shelter and offers 68 beds: 19 for men, 19 for women, and can accommodate up to 30 people in the family living spaces.

“We are humbled and overjoyed for the opportunities that God has given us,” said Lt. Lara Sassano, one of the leaders of The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties. “There are inherent challenges with all of it, but the opportunity to impact lives is at the forefront.”

Men and women have their own separate dorm rooms, public lounge areas, residential laundry facilities and bathrooms. The bottom floor offers six private two-bedroom living spaces for families including a children’s play area.

The Salvation Army began the campaign for a new shelter in 2018 and broke ground on the new facility in 2019.

In total, more than $8 million has been raised to build the emergency shelter, with Bob and Carolyn Tucker being one of the major donors.

The individuals currently residing in the old shelter will begin moving into the new one starting next week.

“Even with this increased space, we’re still only serving a fraction (of the people who need assistance), but every bit helps,” Sassano said.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon, it was repeatedly emphasized how the emergency shelter will be a beacon of hope for so many in the community.

"Let this place be a testament to the compassion and love that resides within humanity's heart," said Carolyn Tucker, noting she hoped that anyone who seeks refuge, "find not only a bed and a roof, but also understanding, encouragement and the tools to rebuild their lives."

“On the worst day of their life, when they don’t have anywhere else to go, thanks to all of you and the Tucker family, there is a place where they can find safety,” said Lt. Colonel Sharon Raymer. “This will be a place where we will strive to provide physical and spiritual salvation for all who seek it.”