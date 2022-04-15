Concord-Padgett Regional Airport passengers may see some new fees

CONCORD ⁠— Passengers of Concord-Padgett Regional Airport may see a new fee while purchasing their tickets.

The Concord City Council voted to allow the airport to apply to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to implement passenger facility charges.

The FAA’s Passenger Facility Charge Program was established in 1990 and it is best known to provide funding for airports’ capital projects.

These projects are FAA approved and would either enhance safety, security, or capacity; reduce noise; or increase air carrier competition.

The application to the FAA will ask for the airport to implement the maximum PFC: $4.50.

PFC’s are capped at two charges on a one-way trip or four on a round trip, for a potential maximum of $18 total.

Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne said that the airport may not implement the full amount. The neighboring Charlotte Douglas airport’s PFC is $3, but about eight other airports in the state charge the maximum.

Concord-Padgett Regional Airport opened to commercial flights in 2013, since then its need to expand has increased. The PFC’s will go toward funding things like expansion projects.

Now that the city has given the go-ahead, the application will go to the FAA for final decisions. The FAA has 120s to make that decision.

If the FAA approves, air carriers required to collect PFC's at its airports will be notified. The PFC’s will then be implemented a couple months after air carriers are notified.

In all, passengers may start to see those fees in as little as six months.