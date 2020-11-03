Cress named Chief of Rowan County Emergency Services

Allen Cress has been selected to be the Rowan County Chief of Emergency Services. Cress has 38 years of experience in public safety. He has served 26 years as a full-time Rowan County employee with the last five years serving as the 9-1-1 Chief. Chief Cress stated, “I look forward to continuing my relationship with the entire Public Safety Community of Rowan County and I am very honored to have the opportunity to serve as the Chief of Emergency Services.”

During his tenure in telecommunications, Cress helped transform the Rowan County 9-1-1 center into one of the most technologically advanced and state-of-the-art centers in the state. As the interim Chief of Emergency Services, Cress led the creation and implementation of the COVID-19 Community Paramedic Program.

Rowan County Manager Aaron Church said, “Chief Cress is a solid and respected leader in the community with an impeccable record. I am confident that he will continue to serve the community in an exemplary manner.”