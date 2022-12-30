 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cabarrus welcomes new deputies

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Van Shaw welcomed new deputies who completed the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Fall 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET).

The new deputies pictured here are: James Hinson, from left, Derek Pollock, Jimmy Davis, Dylan Shubert, Jonathan Garren, Coy Ketchie and Sheriff Shaw.

Deputy Pollock was awarded "Top Physical Fitness" for being the most physically fit throughout the physical training portions of BLET.

Deputy Garren was awarded “Top Gun” for having the highest overall shooting average during the firearms portion of BLET.

