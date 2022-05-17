Crutchfield wins NC House District 83 Republican primary

Kevin Crutchfield cinches win in the Republican primary race for N.C. House District 83.

Crutchfield garnered 45.09% of the vote, beating out fellow primary ticket runners Brad Jenkins and Grayson Haff who gained 32.36% and 22.55% of the vote respectively.

Crutchfield tallied 4,333 votes to Jenkins' 3109 and Haff's 2167. Jenkins, a Rowan native, received 236 votes more in Rowan than Crutchfield, but Crutchfield's home county margined 1460 votes more than Jenkins.

A long-time Cabarrus County resident, Crutchfield is known for his small businesses but best known for starting Casco Signs, Inc. with his wife. He also owns a cattle farm in the county.

A political newcomer, Crutchfield will be the only name on the ballot in November for the District 83 seat. No other party had a candidate file for the race.

District 83 includes eastern Cabarrus and part of Rowan County.