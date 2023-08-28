CHARLOTTE – To close out its 75th anniversary celebration, which kicked off last November, Discovery Place has announced an extended run for one of its most popular exhibitions to-date—Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes—as well as new featured exhibitions and adult programming coming to Discovery Place Science.

“From bringing back our premier adult science event, Science on the Rocks, to hosting the largest and most popular exhibition in recent history, Discovery Place has had an extraordinary anniversary year,” said Catherine Wilson Horne, Discovery Place President & CEO. “As we begin closing out this celebratory year, we look forward to building upon our adult science offerings and bringing in new featured exhibitions for guests of all ages.”

In addition, the organization will help ASTC celebrate its 50th anniversary when Discovery Place Science hosts the 2023 ASTC Annual Conference Oct. 7-10. As the premier annual event for science-engagement professionals, Discovery Place is proud to serve as this year’s host and welcome participants from member organizations around the world to learn from and connect with one another. More information about this year’s ASTC conference can be found here: https://www.astc.org/astc-2023/registration/

Featured exhibitions at Discovery Place Science in 2023-2024:

Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes on exhibition now through Jan. 1, 2024.

A New Moon Rises will open on Friday, Sept. 29, in the Tryon Street Lobby. With amazing, large-scale, high-resolution photographs of the lunar surface taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance orbiter Camera (LROC), A New Moon Rises offers unique visual data to help answer our questions about the Moon.

Dogs! A Science Tail will open at Discovery Place Science on Feb. 3, 2024 and run through May 5. Exploring the bond between humans and dogs, the exhibition features immersive experiences that invite guests to see, hear, think and smell like a dog. Perfect for families, children and animal lovers of all ages.

Ultimate Dinosaurs: Meet a New Breed of Beasts will land at Discovery Place Science on June 21, 2024 and give guests the opportunity to experience cutting-edge technology that puts a new twist on bringing these prehistoric creatures to life in the 21st century. The exhibition reveals a new breed of dinosaurs unfamiliar to popular imagination—a fascinating study of species that guests may not have encountered before—and will be at Discovery Place Science through Sept. 8.

In addition to a new slate of exhibitions, Discovery Place Science will expand upon its adult science offerings this year with the return of Science on Screen in Discovery Place Theatre on Friday, October 13, featuring Ghostbusters and special guest speaker (TBA) plus an adults-only “Macabre Masquerade” costume party on Saturday, October 21.

To stay up to date on all that Discovery Place has to offer, including special events, new planetarium shows, IMAX documentaries and Hollywood feature films, visit discoveryplace.org.