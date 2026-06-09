Top Story Spotlight Cannon School celebrates the Class of 2026 at 28th Commencement Ceremony From staff reports Jun 9, 2026 Jun 9, 2026 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 The Class of 2026 celebrated graduation in a ceremony on the Bryant Central Green. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports Despite a rainy and uncertain start to the morning, Cannon School celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2026 during Commencement exercises held May 22 on the Bryant Central Green.kAm{65 3J ;F?:@C >2CD92=D[ >6>36CD @7 E96 r=2DD @7 a_ae AC@46DD65 @?E@ E96 qCJ2?E r6?EC2= vC66? 367@C6 72>:=J >6>36CD[ 7C:6?5D[ 724F=EJ[ 2?5 DE277]k^AmkAm%9:D J62C’D <6J?@E6 DA62<6C[ ?2E:@?2==J C64@8?:K65 2FE9@C 2?5 DA62<6C[ 2?5 r2??@? 2=F>?2 y6DD t<DEC@> ’_h[ 6?4@FC2865 8C25F2E6D E@ 6>3C246 F?46CE2:?EJ 2?5 C6>2:? @A6? 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Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Class of 2026 - Celebrating Cox Mill and A.L. Brown Celebrating the Class of 2026 for Cox Mill and A.L. Brown. Rowan-Cabarrus wins national award for workforce innovation SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is celebrating a national milestone, earning its first award from the American Association of Com… Celebrating the Class of 2026 - Northwest Cabarrus and Mount Pleasant Cabarrus County students have been graduating from various high schools across the county over the past several days. The Independent Tribune … Class of 2026 - Celebrating Concord and West Cabarrus Celebfrating the Class of 2026 for Concord and West Cabarrus High Schools. 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