Cabarrus College expands healthcare education again with Biomedical Sciences program

“In addition, with the new Wake Forest School of Medicine Charlotte campus opening in fall 2024, we are creating the ideal pipeline of future medical professionals through our biomedical sciences program. We hope to continue to meet the needs of our region and our healthcare systems.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The biomedical sciences degree from Cabarrus College combines biology, chemistry, physics, human systems and foundational health professions courses, while covering the essential content and knowledge that is required for admission into graduate-level clinical and non-clinical professional programs.

Throughout the program, students gain hands-on clinical experience at Atrium Health Cabarrus and other healthcare facilities around the area. The program’s hybrid format also allows students to participate in internships and other experiential learning experiences within their last two years of study.