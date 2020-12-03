Cynthia Moore selected as EC Educator of Excellence for Cabarrus County Schools

Cynthia Moore, an exceptional children’s resource teacher at Patriots STEM Elementary School, was selected as the EC Educator of Excellence for Cabarrus County Schools this week, the district announced on a Facebook post.

Moore was one of 44 educators in North Carolina to receive the honor and one of 14 in the southwest region.

The award — which is part of the Educator of Excellence Celebration — recognizes outstanding teachers, related service personnel and special education support staffers serving students with disabilities in their district, charter school, residential school or state operated program for fall 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Exceptional children program directors and coordinators were invited to recognize extraordinarily exceptional educators in their district throughout the 2020-21 academic year.

“Mrs. Moore is able to build strong relationships with not only her students but their families as well,” said PES Principal Billy Davis in a statement provided by Cabarrus County Schools. “She holds her students to high expectations and believes in them."

The annual Educator of Excellence Celebration will not be held this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, so all educators were honored virtually.