UPDATE: Rep. Hudson, County leaders fighting for vaccinations for teachers

What appeared to be easy for other Counties like Union was vaccinating teachers. At the end of January they were able to administer a first dose of vaccine to school employees which made other Counties question why their employers haven’t done the same.

But according to Dr. Coyle and Erin Shoe there were unique circumstances behind these incidences. Counties such as Union, Rutherford and Swain had already set up mass vaccination events for their teachers when initially, school staff was included in early vaccine groups.

They set up their events and appointments to go along with them. Then, when the state changed those guidelines and put teachers in Group 3, the state allowed the events to go on because those appointments had already been set up and they didn’t want to force these districts to go back on their word of distributing vaccines.

Cabarrus County is going by state guidelines when it comes to administering vaccines. To have teachers jump the line at this point could put the County on a kind of “naughty list” which could draw the ire of the state, according to Shoe.

How can the Congressman help?