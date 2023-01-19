Family pleads with community for information on missing Kannapolis man

KANNAPOLIS — It has been a year since Brian Garrett Roach went missing.

His daughter Sarah Sturgis spoke with the Independent Tribune about the family’s plea to the community for information.

Sturgis said the Kannapolis Police Department’s investigation can only go so far with the information it currently has. For there to be a break in the case, more information needs to come forward.

Roach is a life-long Kannapolis native, a father to four and a grandfather to two.

Sturgis explained that, since the investigation is still active, the family gets few details.

“They have interviewed many people, but because they haven't located him or any remains, we don't have any break in the case,” she said.

Roach has been homeless from April 2021 until he went missing in January 2022. His family explained that Roach struggled with addiction throughout his adult life. They said around the end of 2021, his addiction got to a point where he was no longer able to stay where he had been living.

He started floating between boarding homes, staying in tents and even doing odd jobs to stay with people.

But throughout that time, he was still in constant contact with his parents and his sister.

Around midnight Jan. 13, 2022, Roach’s sister gave him a ride to an area where he had been staying. When he was dropped off, his phone was dead. His sister called in the morning to check on him, but it appeared the phone was still off.

His sister then drove to where she had left him, but the people in the area said they never saw him. She began checking former places he had stayed, looking in homeless communities and speaking with people Roach knows.

No one knew where he was.

His family finally reported him as a missing person after 10 days. The major reason for reporting was Roach’s lack of contact.

“It was very unusual for him to not be in contact with his immediate family on a regular basis,” his daughter said.

Roach’s birthday is Jan. 20. His daughter said Roach would always get in contact on his birthday, and when Jan. 20, 2022 came and went without a word from Roach, she knew something was wrong.

After the family reported Roach missing, Kannapolis Police checked areas Roach is known to frequent, took search dogs to previous places he stayed and checked his finances.

Police told the family there hasn’t been any financial, telephone or transportation activity they could find after Jan. 13 2022 that traced back to Roach.

The family have also continued their efforts to find Roach and reach into the community for information. They have continued to check homeless communities and have put up flyers asking for information.

The family chose to gather at the Dale Earnhardt Sr. statue in Kannapolis Saturday, Jan. 14 to hold a private vigil. Roach loved Earnhardt, so family and friends gathered at the statute to remember him. The vigil was made up of his parents, sister, former partners, some of his children and close friends. Many of the people there have been a part of the search for Roach.

Since Roach has gone missing, one of his daughters graduated high school and turned 18. His son is also graduating high school this year.

“This is just something he would never miss,” his daughter said. “His kids were everything to him.”

Sturgis said before her father went missing, she had put in place certain boundaries due to his addiction. But even with those boundaries, he would still get word to her.

“He would contact me through my grandparents,” she said. “Like for my children’s birthdays, even if I wasn’t speaking to him, he would still send gifts to my kids.”

Sturgis said her children had a tough time processing Roach’s disappearance.

“During the first four months he was missing, my oldest son was terrified that my husband and I would go missing too,” she said.

His family is currently pleading with the community for information. The family even put up a $5,000 reward in June 2022. They recently increased it to $10,000, in the hope that someone will come forward.

Sturgis said, people might be afraid to give information, because they think it means speaking with police.

“Our fear is that people know things, but they are afraid to get involved,” Sturgis said. “But there is a way to give information without giving your identity or talking directly to police.”

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts. His case remains active and unsolved with the Kannapolis Police Department. To report information relevant to the case, the public has a few options.

People can contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000 or call a local law enforcement agency.

To remain anonymous, people can contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip to https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or call 704-93CRIME (704-932-7463). Crime Stoppers will not take names.