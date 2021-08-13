Friday Five: Back-to-school, more food and correcting mistakes

This is one of my favorite times of year. School is getting ready to start. Football season starts next week. And baseball season is still going on – my Braves were first place for the first time all season after a bottom of the 11th, three-run homer Wednesday night.

No. 1

Do you remember going to JC Penney or Sears Roebuck for back to school clothes? And going to Kmart or Sky City (up in Asheville) for a note book and pencils. There were times when Mom got patches for those husky jeans too, when maybe Luke and I didn’t get many new pants. We had what we needed and we were excited to go back to school.

When Dayne and Jordan were little we used hit the outlet stores if we went on vacation or maybe a day trip to Spartanburg and Gaffney (love that big peach water tank). A couple of times we stopped by the Panthers training camp at Wofford then hit the outlets for school clothes and bought some peaches from one of the fruit stands.

No. 2

Making sure our kids have what they need. We need to keep that excitement going for our kids today. Even if we don’t have kids, I feel like it’s our responsibility (if we are financially able) to help those that may have a need.