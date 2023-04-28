Back in 2020 business was pretty bleak with the COVID pandemic shutdowns so a locally filmed movie was a shot to the economy. Today businesses seem to be booming.

No. 1

Recognize anything in the background. If you’ve turned on a TV in the last week, no doubt you have seen the commercial for “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret,” the new movie based on the Judy Blume book. We told you last week much of the movie was filmed in downtown Concord and Monroe.

Our readers let us know that Moose Pharmacy in Mount Pleasant was a site for the film too. Moose Pharmacy, the historic downtown business, was transformed to fit the time frame of the movie.

Already people are recognizing things in the trailer. I am sure there will be a lot more recognition now that the movie is officially out.

“It’s just so cool to see things from here,” said Ken Myers, who owns Grammy’s Attic Resale Store on Franklin Street in Mount Pleasant. “It’s been maybe two years or so when they came in and bought several things. It’s cool too that they came in at a time we really needed the sales.”

It was at the height of the COVID pandemic. Grammy’s has been in business for 18 years, originally started by Jim and Linda Smith. Myers and his mother, Vickie, have been running the store for the past nine years. About 40 different people sell out of Grammy’s.

The Liongate set designers bought a kitchen table, afghans, a cornucopia with plastic fruit and other items.

“It came at a time when we could really use the business and I know they bought stuff from other people in the area too,” Ken Myers said.

No. 2

Where to watch the new movie. Carolina Mall Cinema is showing the movie today at 1:10, 4, 6:55 and 9:25 p.m. AMC Concord Mills 24 has the movie at 11 a.m. and 1:50, 4:40, 7:30 and 10:20 p.m.

The movie is also playing at the Regal Starlight theater over near UNC Charlotte. The movie will be playing at various times throughout the weekend.

It looks interesting. I think we will go see it. I haven’t been to a movie lately.

I bet we’ve got readers who remember the chants the girls do in the trailer: “We must, we must, we must increase our bust.”

No. 3

A changing Mount Pleasant. The center of eastern Cabarrus continues to change. Moose Drug has always been a downtown attraction along with the What-A-Burger #13.

A few years ago the mill building on the square was renovated and became 73 & Main.

“Mount Pleasant seems to have become a destination,” Myers said. He attributes much of the change to the restaurant and other town improvement projects. “Our sales seem to be up when there’s brunch and the {restaurant ) is busy. Mount Pleasant is being an even nicer place to visit.”

Add in the Smokehouse and a brewery and more - Mount Pleasant is a happening place.

No. 4

New businesses on the way. The signs have gone up on a new Dollar Tree and Compare Foods on Concord Parkway.

The Dollar Tree (or as I call the Dollar and a Quarter Tree, since the price increases) will be in the old CVS Pharmacy at the corner of Concord Parkway and Central Drive. I don’t have a timeframe for the opening, but it looks like things are happening fast.

Permanent signs went up on Compare Foods in Concord Plaza this week. That’s where Northern Tool and Equipment used to be, before that Bi-lo. Again we don’t have an opening date, but it looks like maybe in May.

A sign on the door said applications for employment will be available May 1.

A new restaurant is in the food court at Carolina Mall in the spot where Carolina Grill recently vacated. The old signs are still up, but new menus are up and new ownership already is serving.

The restaurant is called Brasas Latin Fusion by Chef Rhony. The menu looks interesting.

No. 5

Another Starbucks? My daughter Jordan told me the building on George Liles Parkway beside Firestone was going to be a Starbucks. I didn’t believe it.

Our friend Keith Fitch (not Finch, some of the folks at church can’t seem to get his or brother Kevin's name right) confirmed for us that the new building will be a Starbucks.

I am still shocked it is a Starbucks. Can’t you coffee drinkers get enough?

There are two recently renovated Starbucks at Afton Ridge (within a quarter mile). One is in Target and the other is freestanding. Granted there always seems to be a line.

There is another Starbucks in Harris-Teeter at Coddle Creek Market, which is at the corner of George Liles and Poplar Tent.

How many Starbucks are needed? I didn’t even mention the Dunkin’ over across from Afton Ridge.

No. 5A

Not a rant. A friend and reader suggested I shouldn’t “rant” but educate. It might be better for our current climate. I’ll have to think about it. Let’s have a mini-education today:

Why in the hell does it take so long to build bridges and culverts by the N.C. Department of Transportation? Something that we think should take a few weeks, usually takes months or even into years.

Two current projects are drawing the ire of readers and motorists:

* Old Airport Road is closed for “deck repairs.” NCDOT has no time table for reopening. I also found another closing on that bridge for December, 2019. It has got to be annoying for residents in that area.

* Country Club Drive is closed near the Carolina Mall Cinema. It closed April 12. The City of Concord said the culvert replacement is estimated to take nine months. So nine months would be Jan. 12, 2024. Do we believe the work will be completed by then? If this were a rant, I would say “no.” Since it is education…

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can “educate” about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.