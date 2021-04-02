Friday Five: Piles of dirt, running out of bread and litter

Sorry about missing you last week. I got a stomach bug and it was really hard to look at the computer screen and try to write. My head and stomach feel much better.
I’ve been fortunate that was probably the first time I have been sick since the pandemic hit. I guess limited contact with people and wearing a mask has its advantages.
No. 1
Talking journalism and broadcasting. I was delighted when Kiersten Eury asked me if I would speak to some of her classes. Monday we had three sections online with journalism, publication and broadcasting students from West Cabarrus, Cox Mill and Jay M. Robinson. Ms. Eury, Ms. Ramsey, Ms. Meehan and Ms. Corl’s students had really good questions. I’m not sure I answered them all. I enjoy telling people our industry.
I talk a lot and we ran out of time each session. Here’s my favorite question:
“Do you consider your Friday Five articles news or opinion pieces?”
My smart aleck answer was “yes.”
I did expound. There is a good bit of news in the Friday Five but there is also a great deal of opinion. When you see an article in our newspaper with a column signature (photo with writer’s name and/or name of the column) you know there is going to be some opinion and interpretation of the subject matter. I try to make it really clear in the Friday Five when something is my opinion.
One of the things I like to tell people when I talk about the newspaper is my “pile of dirt” theory. When you’re driving down the road and see a pile of dirt being moved, you wonder “I wonder what they are doing over there?”
A good bit of the news industry is answering that question. A good bit of the Friday Five (on a good day) is talking about pile of dirt being moved.
So if you see a pile of dirt being moved, let me know. And better still if you see a pile of dirt and know why they are moving it, let me know.
Teachers and students thank you for allowing me to share with you.
No. 2
Businesses sharing with those in need. Wednesday was the 11th Annual Day of Giving a Jersey Mike’s across the country. On March 31st each year the sandwich shops donate that day’s proceeds to charities.
It was very popular at Afton Ridge. They were baking bread as fast as they could and were not able to keep up with the demand.
We ordered subs and had to wait until the bread coming out of the oven cooled enough to make the sandwiches.
Another charitable effort is coming up next week.
Autobell Car Wash is partnering with the UNC Charlotte Young Alumni Chapter to combat food insecurity and meet other emergency needs of University of North Carolina Charlotte students.
During the “Dollars for Scholars” event, Autobell will donate $1 from every Double Polyprocess or higher car wash sold on Thursday, April 8, at the company’s 29 locations in Mecklenburg, Gaston, Lincoln, Union, Cabarrus, and Iredell counties of North Carolina. Donations will support the UNC Charlotte Student Emergency Fund, which assists current students with unexpected and unavoidable emergency expenses, and the Jamil Niner Student Food Pantry, which provides assistance to students struggling with food insecurities, ensuring access to nutritious food. The fundraiser is part of the university’s “Niner Nation Gives” campaign.
Many businesses do programs like this from time to time to help our community. Thank you.
No. 3
Registerednurse.org recently ranked the RN to BSN nursing programs in North Carolina. That is registered nurse with an associate degree to a bachelor of science degree. Cabarrus College of Health Sciences’ program was ranked #3 in North Carolina.
“Career colleges can enable students to advance their career trajectories quickly without the admission hassles associated with more traditional colleges,” Registernurse.org said. “Cabarrus College of Health Sciences’ online RN to BSN option gives working Registered Nurses the opportunity to get ahead on their schedules. Students can complete their BSN in 18 months with full-time study. Loan forgiveness programs allow alumni of Cabarrus College or its partner schools to enroll in the bridge RN to BSN online program for very low costs.”
The University of North Carolina at Wilmington ranked number1, followed by Winston-Salem State University at two. Western Carolina University was fourth and Fayetteville State University ranked fifth.
Another Cabarrus College program is in today’s paper on page B6 for their work with the Community Free Clinic.
Full disclosure here: my wife, Kim, is the program chair for the school’s associated degree nursing program.
No. 4
The war on litter continues. Members of Scout Troop 888 took some time on a recent Saturday morning to pick up garbage along McGill Avenue as part of Concord's Adopt-A-Street Program. Eight boys with three adult members, being Scott Dyer, Scott Butts and Rich Hastings as supervisors, filled multiple bags of garbage.
One person driving by made the effort to stop and thank everyone for their work, which helped to lighten the difficulty of the task.
"It's worth doing and the street looks a lot better when we are done," Hastings, who is the assistant scout master. The troop is sponsored by Forest Hill United Methodist Church.
No. 5
New anti-litter app to report litterbugs. The N.C. Department of Transportation continues to step up its efforts to fight litter.The new Swat-A-Litterbug app will allow users to easily report when someone sees trash being thrown from a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle will receive a formal notification from the N.C. State Highway Patrol informing them about the littering offense, as well as the penalties for littering, and a note urging them to help keep North Carolina clean.
North Carolinians can access the app by visiting ncdot.gov/litter. First time mobile users will be given a pop-up instruction on how to add a shortcut to their phone’s home screen. This will add an icon that, when clicked, will take users directly to the Swat-A-Litterbug form.
It should go without saying, but NCDOT reminds you not to you the app while you are driving.
The biannual statewide litter sweep is right around the corner.
Spring-2021-Litter-Sweep is traditionally scheduled for the last two weeks of April and September. This year the spring litter sweep will be April 10 through 24.
No. 5A
Too much stuff. Public Storage is building an other storage complex. This one is directly behind Lowe’s Home Improvement on Concord Mills Boulevard. The entry to the new mini-storage will be off Derita Road.
That reminds me I’ve got to do something about my storage unit up on South Ridge Avenue. When I first rented the space it was about $65 a month. Now it’s like $168. I need to get rid of that. I’ve just got too much stuff.
It looks like Public Storage already has at least six complexes in the area. I guess a lot of people have too much junk.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com