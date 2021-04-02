Friday Five: Piles of dirt, running out of bread and litter

One of the things I like to tell people when I talk about the newspaper is my “pile of dirt” theory. When you’re driving down the road and see a pile of dirt being moved, you wonder “I wonder what they are doing over there?”

A good bit of the news industry is answering that question. A good bit of the Friday Five (on a good day) is talking about pile of dirt being moved.

So if you see a pile of dirt being moved, let me know. And better still if you see a pile of dirt and know why they are moving it, let me know.

Teachers and students thank you for allowing me to share with you.

No. 2

Businesses sharing with those in need. Wednesday was the 11th Annual Day of Giving a Jersey Mike’s across the country. On March 31st each year the sandwich shops donate that day’s proceeds to charities.

It was very popular at Afton Ridge. They were baking bread as fast as they could and were not able to keep up with the demand.

We ordered subs and had to wait until the bread coming out of the oven cooled enough to make the sandwiches.

Another charitable effort is coming up next week.