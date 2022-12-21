Harrisburg nursing center earns U.S. News & World Report’s Best Nursing Homes Award

HARRISBURG – PruittHealth – Town Center was recently recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The center earned this designation by achieving a rating of "High Performing," the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation.

U.S. News only gives the designation of Best Nursing Home to centers that satisfy the publication’s assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

“We acknowledge and appreciate that the foundation of our success is built upon our caregivers and our commitment to providing the highest standards of care. I am humbled that we have been recognized as a leader in patient-centered health care services,” said Rhonda Hargrave, administrator at PruittHealth – Town Center.

The Short-Term Rehabilitation designation is based on U.S. News’ assessment of nine quality measures focusing on staffing, medical outcomes, and care processes, to name a few. Out of the more than 15,000 nursing homes U.S. News evaluated, PruittHealth – Town Center was one of 1,658 homes to meet the criteria for the prestigious “High Performing” rating in the Short-Term Rehabilitation category.