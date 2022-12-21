 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Independent Tribune is partnering with The Hemp Doctor who are sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Harrisburg nursing center earns U.S. News & World Report’s Best Nursing Homes Award

  • Updated
  • 0
PruittHealth – Town Center

PruittHealth – Town Center was ranked "High Performing" in the U.S. News & World Report's Best Nursing Homes Report.

HARRISBURG – PruittHealth – Town Center was recently recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The center earned this designation by achieving a rating of "High Performing," the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation.

U.S. News only gives the designation of Best Nursing Home to centers that satisfy the publication’s assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

“We acknowledge and appreciate that the foundation of our success is built upon our caregivers and our commitment to providing the highest standards of care. I am humbled that we have been recognized as a leader in patient-centered health care services,” said Rhonda Hargrave, administrator at PruittHealth – Town Center.

The Short-Term Rehabilitation designation is based on U.S. News’ assessment of nine quality measures focusing on staffing, medical outcomes, and care processes, to name a few. Out of the more than 15,000 nursing homes U.S. News evaluated, PruittHealth – Town Center was one of 1,658 homes to meet the criteria for the prestigious “High Performing” rating in the Short-Term Rehabilitation category.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'This battle cannot be frozen or postponed': Zelenskyy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts