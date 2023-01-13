Hendrick Motorsports to open new manufacturing facility, create new jobs

CONCORD — Hendrick Motorsports Manufacturing plans to open a new facility in the Concord city limits in 2024.

The Concord City Council approved a three-year, 85% tax-based economic development grant for Hendrick at its Thursday night meeting.

Hendrick plans to build a 155,000 square foot advanced manufacturing facility on its 14 acre property located at 5301 Stowe Lane in Charlotte. Despite the address, the location is inside of Concord's city limits. The manufacturing facility will allow for the expansion of existing manufacturing operations, specifically for the fabrication of metal structures, prototyping, and assembly.

The total investment in real and personal property for this project is estimated at $14.9 million. The project is expected to create 50 new full-time jobs, in addition to retaining 75 existing jobs. The average wage, which is above the current $46,768 county average, is estimated at $62,000. Hendrick has invested in specialized manufacturing programs since 2019 and has programs to give employment for teammates transitioning from the racing field.

This expansion project is said to support future growth in specialized manufacturing in Cabarrus County.

The three-year grant is based on the $14.9 million investment, and is equal to $176,868 depending on the actual investment. The city would still collect a three-year net revenue of $31,212 after the incentive.

During the meeting, Councilmember Brian King said he was glad the city was supporting businesses already located in the area.

"This is a unique incentive in that normally we are recruiting a new business to come to town," King said. "I think this is a really neat incentive to be able to vote for. It's important that the EDC and Concord not only look for recruiting but take care of our own."

Council members had the opportunity to tour a Hendrick manufacturing facility. Councilmember John Sweat said he's excited for the continued investment in specialized manufacturing and what that could bring to Concord.

"This is not race cars going around a track. This is manufacturing. This is technology. A lot of the safety features we have in our cars nowadays are because people like the Hendrick organization have found safer ways for us to operate those vehicles," Sweat said. "This isn't about just racing, this is about the future and the industry they bring to our community is huge."