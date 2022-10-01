 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ian's wake; Mostly trees down and power outages locally

  • Updated
  • 0
Cannon Boulevard

A downed tree blocked Cannon Boulevard at Virginia Street in Kannapolis Friday evening as Ian made its way through the area.

 Kannapolis Fire Department

Trees and limbs were knocked across Cabarrus County and the Piedmont as then Tropical Storm Ian moved through the area. Several power outages were reported. The storm brought heavy winds and rain. The Sunday Independent Tribune had early deadlines due to a power outage at the Winston-Salem printing center. Your paper likely was printed in either Lynchburg, Virginia or Bristol, Tennessee. The Independent Tribune's email system has been down since Friday morning (unrelated to the storm).

Tree down

A tree landed on this house in Kannapolis during the storm.
Power outages

This Duke Energy power outage map shows the number of customers without electricity. This was as of 8 a.m Saturday.
Tree down

There were reports of downed trees and wind damage throughout the area.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 45-50 mph winds at Kitty Hawk on Friday morning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts