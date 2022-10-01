Ian's wake; Mostly trees down and power outages locally

Trees and limbs were knocked across Cabarrus County and the Piedmont as then Tropical Storm Ian moved through the area. Several power outages were reported. The storm brought heavy winds and rain. The Sunday Independent Tribune had early deadlines due to a power outage at the Winston-Salem printing center. Your paper likely was printed in either Lynchburg, Virginia or Bristol, Tennessee. The Independent Tribune's email system has been down since Friday morning (unrelated to the storm).