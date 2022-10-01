Trees and limbs were knocked across Cabarrus County and the Piedmont as then Tropical Storm Ian moved through the area. Several power outages were reported. The storm brought heavy winds and rain. The Sunday Independent Tribune had early deadlines due to a power outage at the Winston-Salem printing center. Your paper likely was printed in either Lynchburg, Virginia or Bristol, Tennessee. The Independent Tribune's email system has been down since Friday morning (unrelated to the storm).
Ian's wake; Mostly trees down and power outages locally
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A $500 million investment into the northern area of downtown Kannapolis could be on its way.
Long-awaited businesses had soft openings this week and will crank up to full operation in the coming days and the remains of Hurricane Ian fo…
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments. These were approved by the Cabarrus County…
"Nursing is my gift where I’m able to give back to my patients and their families."
CONCORD — Mental Health America of Central Carolinas is reaffirming its commitment to improved behavioral health education and access to care …
KANNAPOIS—In a research study where volunteer participants with cognitive issues consumed wild blueberries daily for six months, the ability o…
Concord reunion deadline coming up
The restored Swanee Theatre in downtown Kannapolis is now open and has announced its first events. The theater will be opening this week, sell…
CONCORD – Due to the weather forecast anticipating heavy rains, gusty winds, and the potential for flash flooding in our area this weekend, th…
CONCORD — If you saw groups of enthusiastic, smiling people in blue shirts volunteering around the community last week, you witnessed the most…