Kannapolis African-American Museum induction ceremony set for Oct. 8

The Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center will celebrate its ninth anniversary and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 8, featuring the theme: “Celebrating the Birth of an Unfolding Harvest.” It will be A Night to Remember!

KAA-MaCC and Friends will celebrate an anniversary that commemorates its founding and provides an opportunity to recognize the distinguished contributions of Cabarrus and Rowan county natives, their supporters and partners.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is central to collecting and preserving history. The Hall of Fame serves as a historical account of extraordinary accomplishments while also promoting the sense of community, pride of heritage and the spirit of excellence of Cabarrus and Rowan natives.

Individuals from Cabarrus and Rowan counties will be recognized for their significant contributions to society (withstanding the test of time) of lasting value and impact in their respective endeavors. The 2022 inductees who will receive Lifetime Achievement awards are: Willie A. Deese (business executive); Willie Jean B. Kennedy (educator); John Black Jr. (educator); Ella Mae Small (civic/community leader); and Ernest G. Brown (business executive).

Dominique Clark, Cabarrus County Communications and Outreach, will serve as the mistress of ceremony. The Rev. Dr. Sheldon R. Shipman, pastor of Greenville Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Charlotte, will be the keynote speaker.

From 5-6 p.m., the venue for the VIP and general admission receptions and silent auction will be held at The Laureate Center. From 6:15-8:30 p.m., the dinner/program and induction ceremony will follow at The Laureate Center ballroom at 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis.

Donations of $100 per person include a VIP reception with honorees and special guests, silent auction, dinner and induction ceremony. Donations of $55 include a reception, silent auction, dinner and induction ceremony. Tickets are available via Eventbrite (https://bit.ly/3PzGhob) or the KAA-MaCC website (https://bit.ly/3K7Z7RA). The deadline for ticket purchases is Oct. 1. Attire for the event is black-tie optional.

Opportunities for sponsorship and/or placing of advertisements in the souvenir journal are available. Details for sponsorships, advertisements, and tickets are provided at www.kaa-macc.org.