The Kannapolis Rotary Club honored one of its outstanding members and welcomed a new member at a recent meeting.

A Presidential Service plaque was presented to Robert Kanofsky, the previous president of Kannapolis Rotary Club, for his three years of service. His tenure included time before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kanofsky went beyond the call of duty is his service to the club, especially in the trying times of the pandemic, said Rod Armstrong, current club president.

Kannapolis Rotary also inducted a new member, Ashly Crockett. She was sponsored by Kate Underwood.