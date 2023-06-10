CONCORD – N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will temporarily close a section of Lake Lynn Road near Stable Road on Monday, June 12, weather permitting.
The closure is necessary for crews to repair a headwall, a retaining wall designed to support a structure like a bridge or to provide retention for a culvert or drainage ditch. Officials anticipate the work will take up to ten days to complete.
Drivers can follow a posted detour along Old Airport Road, N.C. 49, Cold Springs Road, and N.C. 73, returning to Lake Lynn Road.