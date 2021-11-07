McAfee family with another 4th generation Eagle Scout

Scout Troop No. 221 recently awarded another Eagle Scout. On Sept. 20, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Concord, Banks McAfee was presented his Eagle Scout award by Scoutmaster Kevin Perry.
Banks began his Scouting venture when he was 10 years old. Scouting is not new to the McAfee family. In fact, Banks and his older brother Hunter are both fourth generation Eagle Scouts.
Their story goes way back to their great-grandfather, Alexander Hamilton McAfee.
He received his Eagle award in 1930, along with the Silver Beaver Award. Their granddad, Doug McAfee, received his Eagle award in 1955, and their father, Ed McAfee, received his Eagle award in 1982. Bank’s brother, Hunter, received his Eagle award in July of 2019. Doug McAfee was able to attend Hunter’s award ceremony in 2019, but he died this year in June. Doug was very proud of Banks and had promised him a gold ring when he received his Eagle award.
Attending the ceremony along with Banks’ family were his scoutmasters, Kevin Perry, Mitch Lefler, Phillip Garito, David Kiser and Kale Sloop. Troop leaders, fellow Scouts, friends and members of the community also attended.
The Eagle is the highest recognition that Scouting offers. It is earned through the achievement of more than 21 merit badges. Banks commented that he earned more badges than was required — a total of 27 merit badges. Before becoming an Eagle Scout, a Scout must complete the rank of and serve as a Life Scout for at least six months, demonstrating a Scout spirit by living the Scout oath and Scout law, and demonstrating leadership within their troop. They must also plan, develop and execute a service project and pass an Eagle Scout board of review. Statistics show that a mere 4% of Scouts have earned the rank of Eagle since its inception in 1911.
Badges are becoming more difficult to achieve in the higher ranks. Scouts tend to procrastinate because of this and because they become involved in other activities in high school. They are required to achieve the award before the age of 18.
Banks chose to build a handicap ramp for Restoration Deliverance Church in Kannapolis. The old ramp was replaced and designed for people to go in on either side of the church entrance. Glenn Keller, a contractor and the leader of the Men’s Ministry at He’s Alive Church, mentored Banks and guided him through the project. Fellow Scouts and friends helped too. Banks put in 17½ hours of labor, but it took 150-200 total man hours to complete the project. He raised the funds for the project through donations and sending out virtual flyers on social media.
Banks shared a few stories about his Scouting experiences. One of his favorite places was traveling to Sand Rock, Alabama. His troop was there for six days. He made the trip twice. They climbed and set up rappels in an abyss that was 150-200 feet off the ground. This was the biggest rappel ever. Another climbing trip in a canyon left Banks with a broken rib and a collapsed lung. It knocked the wind out of him, but thankfully he was able to walk about a mile out of the canyon uphill to get the help he needed. Another memorable trip was when his dad took him to Atlanta to show him where he grew up in Scouting. Banks said, “It was great seeing the pictures of dad and grandpa.”
Banks reflected on what Scouting has taught him. Survival skills of cooking over a campfire, setting up a tent, starting a fire with flint and steel were just a few. He also shared that he learned social interaction, how to think logically, and that God looks over everyone.
If you ask Ed McAfee about his boys in Scouting, he said, “Both boys had an individual approach to attaining the Eagle award.” He said that Scouting offers different goals to earning merit badges such as the 1-mile swim. Doug McAfee, the boys’ grandfather, knew that Banks would get his Eagle and he was very proud of him receiving the award at the young age of 15. The family had considered holding the ceremony in Georgia so that Doug could be there due to his declining health, but he died before Banks received the award.
Banks’ brother, Hunter, said, “Banks followed my footsteps in Scouting.” Like any brothers, they are competitive. Hunter felt that their summer trips to camp bonded them. He received more merit badges than Banks once he was in high school. But Banks reminded us that he received his Eagle at a younger age than Hunter.
Banks McAfee was the last Eagle Scout that Scoutmaster Mitch Lefler taught in Scouting. He saw potential in Banks and presented him with an Air Force coin that he had received while serving in the U.S. Air Force. Banks’ charge to other Scouts who are attempting to reach their Eagle award is 1) Stick with it. 2) Don’t procrastinate. And 3) Get it done!