McAfee family with another 4th generation Eagle Scout

Badges are becoming more difficult to achieve in the higher ranks. Scouts tend to procrastinate because of this and because they become involved in other activities in high school. They are required to achieve the award before the age of 18.

Banks chose to build a handicap ramp for Restoration Deliverance Church in Kannapolis. The old ramp was replaced and designed for people to go in on either side of the church entrance. Glenn Keller, a contractor and the leader of the Men’s Ministry at He’s Alive Church, mentored Banks and guided him through the project. Fellow Scouts and friends helped too. Banks put in 17½ hours of labor, but it took 150-200 total man hours to complete the project. He raised the funds for the project through donations and sending out virtual flyers on social media.

Banks shared a few stories about his Scouting experiences. One of his favorite places was traveling to Sand Rock, Alabama. His troop was there for six days. He made the trip twice. They climbed and set up rappels in an abyss that was 150-200 feet off the ground. This was the biggest rappel ever. Another climbing trip in a canyon left Banks with a broken rib and a collapsed lung. It knocked the wind out of him, but thankfully he was able to walk about a mile out of the canyon uphill to get the help he needed. Another memorable trip was when his dad took him to Atlanta to show him where he grew up in Scouting. Banks said, “It was great seeing the pictures of dad and grandpa.”