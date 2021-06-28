Midland Magic disbands, donates over $30,000 for Midland Veterans Memorial

Both organizations were critical in helping to improve the amenities in community according to Mayor John Crump. As the amenities improved the community has grown. Since the town’s incorporation in year 2000, the population of Midland has more than doubled. In the last five years, Midland’s tax base increased 45% through new projects and voluntary annexations. In the first half of 2021 alone, the town has received and approved voluntary annexation petitions for over 1,000 acres of new territory. The town limits of Midland now extend to the Mecklenburg County line.