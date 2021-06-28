Midland Magic disbands, donates over $30,000 for Midland Veterans Memorial
The Town of Midland received a $30,031 donation from the Midland Magic organization at their June 8th Town Council meeting for the town’s planned Veteran’s memorial at Rob Wallace Park. The Midland Magic organization coordinated an annual festival for 13 years that was held near Midland Fire Station #1. The festival became so popular that it outgrew the space available and ultimately closed. Over the years the organization accumulated reserves due to the success of the event. The organization decided throughout the years to use the reserves to make donations toward initiatives that bettered the Midland community.
Prior donations included funds for the town’s sheriff annex, lights at Bethel School, improvements at the fire department, and a donation to help open the town’s first library branch. With this final $30,031 donation to the Veterans Memorial, the organization is officially disbanded.
The founding members of the Midland Magic organization were John and Phyllis Crump, Trent and Stephanie McCoy, Allen and Donna Burnette, Frances McCoy, Joyce Beatty, Darrel and Judy Page, Aaron and Flo Fowler, and Steve and Michelle Smith.
Prior to the town’s incorporation in 2000, the community organized a Midland Community Association. The association helped towards bringing a sewer plant and local phone service to the area. The association also recruited the town’s first medical facility.
Both organizations were critical in helping to improve the amenities in community according to Mayor John Crump. As the amenities improved the community has grown. Since the town’s incorporation in year 2000, the population of Midland has more than doubled. In the last five years, Midland’s tax base increased 45% through new projects and voluntary annexations. In the first half of 2021 alone, the town has received and approved voluntary annexation petitions for over 1,000 acres of new territory. The town limits of Midland now extend to the Mecklenburg County line.