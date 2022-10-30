Miss Cabarrus County seeks contestants

The Miss Cabarrus County Scholarship Association is seeking well-rounded and talented young ladies for its annual Miss Cabarrus County and Cabarrus County’s Outstanding Teen competitions, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. at Harold E. Winkler Middle School.

This will be the 54th year for this time-honored Cabarrus County tradition. The winners of these two pageants will advance to the Miss North Carolina and North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen competitions, which will be held in High Point in June. The two winners from that will go on to compete at Miss America and America’s Outstanding Teen Competition.

Miss Cabarrus County is open to girls ages 18-26 who live, go to school or work in the 19 surrounding counties. The areas of competition are Private Interview, Talent, Red Carpet/Social Impact Statement and On-Stage Question.

The Outstanding Teen competition is open to girls in all North Carolina counties ages 13-17. The areas of competition are Private Interview, Talent, Physical Fitness, Evening Gown and On-Stage Question.

We are also seeking girls ages 6-12 to participate in the program that evening as our Cabarrus County Carolina Princesses. These girls will participate in three on-stage production numbers that night.

If you would like to receive information on competing for one of these titles or the Carolina Princess program, send an email to misscabarruscounty@gmail.com or check out the website at www.misscabarruscounty.com. The deadline for all paperwork to be turned in is Nov. 16.

The co-directors for the Miss Cabarrus County Scholarship Association are Brittany Sides and Susan Watkins.