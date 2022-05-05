NCDOT news

Division 10 announces ‘Equipment Roadeo’ winners

ALBEMARLE — The N.C. Department of Transportation held its annual “Equipment Roadeo” at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center in Albemarle on April 19, giving employees an opportunity to take part in a friendly competition of skill and accuracy.

Employees from Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly and Union counties maneuvered heavy equipment through several obstacle courses requiring precision, such as safely parallel parking a dump truck, or using the bucket of a backhoe to accurately drop a golf ball into cylinders of various sizes.

The overall goals of the Roadeo include helping NCDOT employees advance their skills with emphasis on safety when operating these machines. The competition also fosters team spirit, recognizing employees who excel at their jobs.

The winners from each event will represent Division 10 at the State Roadeo in Raleigh on June 21:

• Lowboy Truck Exercise: Jeff Foreman, Stanly Maintenance

• Single Axle Truck Exercise: Kevin Gathings, Anson Maintenance

• Motor Grader Truck Exercise: Josh Eudy, Union Maintenance

• Tractor-Mower Exercise: Ryan Bowers, Roadside Environmental

• Backhoe Exercise: Cody Stegall, Cabarrus Maintenance

• Tandem Axle Truck Exercise: Will Davidson, Union Bridge

• Boom Truck Exercise: Mark Hildreth, Anson Bridge

Political signs in right of way

All candidates should be aware of the state law regulating campaign signs, and they should respect one another's political signs.

When placing a political sign, use the following guidance:

• No signs should hinder driver visibility at an intersection.

• No sign can block or replace another sign.

• No sign can be larger than 6 square feet.

• A property owner must grant permission for any sign to be placed in non-DOT right of way.

NCDOT can remove any signs that create safety hazards, violate general statute or interfere with maintenance operations. These signs are normally taken to local maintenance offices where they will be stored until claimed.

Campaign signs can stay up for 10 days after the May 17 primary election. Any signs still in place after May 27 may be removed by department crews.

For more information about NCDOT Now, contact the NCDOT Communications Office at 919-707-2660. Additional news stories from throughout the week can be found on NCDOT.gov.

Contract awarded to resurface Charlotte roads

CHARLOTTE — The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $2.4 million contract last month to Blythe Construction, Inc. to resurface sections of Wilkinson Boulevard and North Tryon Street in Charlotte.

The contract calls for milling, resurfacing and concrete curb ramp installation along a two-mile stretch of Wilkinson Boulevard between Field Ridge Road and the Catawba River Bridge, and on North Tryon Street between Sugar Creek and Old Concord roads, about 1.3 miles.

Work can start as soon as May 16 and should be completed by Oct. 1.

Contract awarded to install rumble strips on NC 218

CHARLOTTE — The N.C. Department of Transportation last month awarded a $534,470 contract to TRP Construction Group, LLC out of Fort Worth, Texas, to install rumble strips and thermoplastic pavement markings along a 30-mile stretch of N.C. 218, spanning three counties.

The rumble strips will be installed along the highway starting east of Interstate 485 in Mecklenburg County, continuing into Union and Anson counties, ending at the Polkton city limits.

The contractor can start work as soon as May 23, with a completion date set for mid-July. The contractor will be permitted to work between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the week, with no closures allowed from 2 p.m. Fridays to 9 a.m. Mondays, and during certain holidays.