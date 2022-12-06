Snaps with Santa and gifts for under the tree this week in downtown Concord

December festivities continue at the Cabarrus Arts Council this week! Join us for Cookies with Santa Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3-5 p.m. and Art Walk on Union Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Both events are free and open to all.

Bring the kids and drop in any time Wednesday between 3 and 5 p.m. to meet Santa and enjoy his favorite treat: cookies. Market Street Studios will capture the moment with a keepsake print for you to take home.

Cookies with Santa

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3-5 p.m.

Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

Free, but donations to the Cabarrus Arts Council are accepted.

On Saturday, Union Street will close to traffic for one of our largest art walks yet. Our December 10 Art Walk on Union will feature 92 artist booths lined along Union Street. Bring the family and enjoy food trucks, holiday music and booth after booth of handmade goods from artists around the region. Art Walk on Union is sponsored by the City of Concord.

Art Walk on Union

Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Union Street in downtown Concord

Admission is free

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week (Dec. 7 –11)

Cookies with Santa - Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3-5 p.m. Bring your kids to enjoy cookies with Santa at The Galleries; free and open to the public; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org

The Christmas Spectacular – Friday, Dec. 9 and 10, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Share the joy of the holidays as Intune School of the Arts presents a brand new Christmas stage show that combines singing and dancing! This show follows heart-warming family memories through the decades and is sure to be a Christmas favorite, featuring the Cabarrus Community Choir, Adult Ensemble, Children’s Ensemble and a live nativity. Tickets cost $10-15; Recommended for families; Whidden Auditorium, 150 Warren Coleman Blvd N., Concord. Visit https://www.intuneschool.com/ to purchase your tickets.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Jim Avett - Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. ‘Tis the season to be jolly with Cabarrus County storyteller and musician Jim Avett. Enjoy an evening of traditional holiday songs, beloved gospel favorites, and plenty of stories from his life on the farm and as the father of sons Scott and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers. Bring the entire family and get ready to laugh, sing and capture the Christmas spirit all in one night. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $27 cabarrusartscouncil.org/jim-avett-christmas-show; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC.

Next Week (Dec. 12 - 18)

Art Lab - Wednesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Funkytown Sketch Club: End of Year Gala – Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. For this special Funkytown Sketch Club meet-up, we will be celebrating the work done by all the folks who sketched with us over the last ten meet-ups at Table 11! Recommended for all ages; participation is free. Table 11, 11 Union Street South, Concord. For more information, contact Katlyn Cornelius at fulltimefunkytown@gmail.com or call 704-293-4427.

Christmas Cocktails and Crafts – Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Do your last-minute shopping the right way, with a craft cocktail in your hand! Join us for our 2nd annual Christmas Cocktails & Crafts Faire at Southern Grace Distilleries at Whiskey Prison. We will have vendors, food trucks, cocktails, and FREE tours. Cost is free; Recommended for adults; Southern Grace Distilleries, 130 Dutch Road, Mount Pleasant. For more information visit, https://www.southerngracedistilleries.com/.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with Santa Claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, Christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

Upcoming

Art Lab - Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival – Saturday, Feb. 4, 1 – 5 pm. The 2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival themed "Remember the past, Celebrate the present, & Shape the future" will feature 100 black owned companies. Crafts, culture, art, games, performances, information and more is some of what attendees can expect. Cost is free; Recommended for families; Cabarrus Arena & Events Center 4751 NC-49, Concord. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/concord/2023-nc-black-heritage-festival/10000464743730007.

Tray Wellington Band - Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. Tray Wellington Band is a high energy acoustic Newgrass group led by banjo virtuoso and two-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winner Tray Wellington. This group, made up of Josiah Nelson, Nick Weitzenfeld, and Katelynn Lowe, pushes the boundaries of bluegrass music by incorporating bossa nova, jazz, and blues elements to create a unique, new exciting sound that simultaneously pays tribute to their bluegrass heroes before them. They have opened for a number of premiere artists in bluegrass, including Dan Tyminski and Joe Mullins and have performed at many premier festivals, including the IBMA World of Bluegrass Street Fest in 2021. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $27; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/tray-wellington-band.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, Feb. 25, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Damn Tall Buildings - Friday, March 10, 8 p.m. Called “The Carter Family for the millennial generation” by the Boston Globe, Damn Tall Buildings is a tight, harmonizing, swinging trio that specializes in bluegrass but also expertly ventures through jazz, ragtime, country swing, and contemporary singer-songwriter styles. Most of all, they are FUN – it is just clear as can be that they are having a blast on stage and enjoying taking the audience along for the ride. Guitarist/lead vocalist Max Capistran, bassist/lead vocalist Sasha Dubyk, and fiddler/vocalist Avery Ballotta will have you tapping your toes and grinning ear-to-ear from the moment they start playing. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $35; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/damn-tall-buildings.

Art Lab - Wednesday, March 15, 10 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, April 19, 10 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

The Steel Wheels - Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have enthralled audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, this dynamic band marries old-time musical traditions with their own innovative sound. Trent Wagler’s weathered tenor is joined by bell-clear four-part harmonies inspired by a shared Mennonite heritage. Add to this Eric Brubaker’s lively and evocative fiddle, Brian Dickel’s grounded yet buoyant upright bass, and Jay Lapp’s signature mandolin style, and it’s no surprise that The Steel Wheels have burst onto the Americana scene, becoming festival favorites and selling out venues across the country. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-steel-wheels.

Alex Cuba - Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, Alex Cuba is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. Always creating something fresh and new, Cuba’s musical evolution for years has been all about searching for the simplicity and soul in Cuban music – taking apart the complex arrangements, mixing it with North American influences, adopting the melodic simplicity of pop music, looking to Cuban folk traditions for inspiration – he’s always exploring, always creating something fresh and new, and always, it seems, getting it just right.Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/alex-cuba.

Art Lab - Wednesday, May 31, 10 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, June 24, 11a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, June 28, 10 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).