The Historic Cabarrus Courthouse inspires art

The Cabarrus Arts Council thrives in one of Cabarrus County's most recognized buildings - the old historic courthouse. Built in 1876 favoring a combination of Greek Revival, Italianate and Second Empire styles, the structure is a work of art in and of itself, so it's no wonder it's become a favorite among creatives of all mediums. From plein air artists on the front lawn to culinary ones capturing its likeness in cheese, we've admired them all. But we would love to see more.

Have you captured the building in acrylics, metal, fiber or other medium? Show us by sending them to elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org. Include the artist's name, if you know them, and any other details you might have about the work. We'll post them on social media.

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week (now – July 3)

Summer Art Camp – Monday, June 27 – Friday, July 1, 9-11:30 a.m. Join Brenda’s Art Studio for one week of drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts. Recommended for kids. Brenda’s Art Studio, 1211 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information and to register for a summer art camp, email Brenda at brendahardin1@windstream.net or call 704-786-8570.

Summer Concert Series – Charlotte Symphony – Friday, July 1, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2502/mctl/EventDetails.

Sunday Music Series – UltimaNota – Sunday, July 3, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Sunday Music Series: UltimaNota > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Next Week (July 4-10)

Painting Rocks!, Cabarrus County Library – Tuesday, July 5, 3 p.m. Get creative painting rocks at the library. Recommended for ages 6-11; Cost is free; Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. To register, visit Library System - Painting Rocks! (KAN) (activecalendar.com).

Self Care 101: Mermaid Sugar Scrub, Cabarrus County Library – Tuesday, July 5, 4–5:30 p.m. Make your own natural body scrub with a mermaid twist! Perfect for dry skin from all that time in the summer sun. Recommended for ages 10-18; Cost is free; Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. To register, visit Library System - Self Care 101: Mermaid Sugar Scrub (CON) (activecalendar.com).

Great Wave Guided Paint-by-Number, Cabarrus County Library – Wednesday, July 6, 3-4 p.m. Anyone can paint a masterpiece when you take it step by step! We’ll create a work of art inspired by “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa” by Hokosai, no experience required. Recommended for ages 12-18; Cost is free; Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. To register, visit Library System - Great Wave Guided Paint-by-number* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).

Swashbucklers: Funny Hats and Cool Swords, Cabarrus County Library – Thursday, July 7, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Would your rather be a pirate, a Viking or a musketeer? Find out as we learn about these notorious adventurers. We’ll make a foam sword and practice our swashbuckling skills. Recommended for ages 6-11; Cost is free; 4297 C Hwy 24/27 East, Midland. To register, visit Library System - Swashbucklers: Funny Hats and Cool Swords (MID) (activecalendar.com).

Upcoming

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, July 13, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artist and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Anne Pell Harkness: Let There Be Music. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Thursday on Main: Jim Quick & Coastline – Thursday, July 14, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Thursdays on Main: Jim Quick & Coastline > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Summer Concert Series – Tracy Lawrence – Saturday, July 16, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2507/mctl/EventDetails.

Sunday Music Series – Crank Sinatra – Sunday, July 17, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Sunday Music Series: Crank Sinatra > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Summer Concert Series – Mother’s Finest – Saturday, July 23, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2510/mctl/EventDetails.

Summer Concert Series – Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons – Saturday, Aug. 6, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2006/2022-Summer-Concert-Movie-Series-Announced.

Sunday Music Series – RenElvis – Sunday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: Band of Oz – Thursday, August 11, 6-8p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – The Molly Ringwalds “80s Variety” - Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/847534896642814/.

Art on the Go – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Introducing Art on the Go, our new traveling arts activity series! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. See you at the Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. https://fb.me/e/1JQcQHyOP

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: The ToneZ – Thursday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July, August & September this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – Departure “Journey Tribute” - Saturday, Sept. 10, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/653454332577699.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – The Trailblazers – Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Joseph Michael Mahfoud – Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Rockin’ The Burg – Band of Oz “Beach Variety” - Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/305400671691511.

Sunday Music Series – Carolina Gator Gumbo – Sunday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Clay. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Clay. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with Santa Claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, Christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

Ongoing

The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.

Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon - 6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.

Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org