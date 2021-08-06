UPDATED AND CORRECTED: Friday Five - Three restaurants coming and a bunch of accountants needed

When I mapped the address, Google Maps shows the property that Smithfield’s had, but the previous address for Smithfield’s had been 450 Sportsman Drive. Signs have now gone up at Afton Commons, which is on the north side of the Dunkin' Donuts.

When I was by there earlier this week no signs had gone up. The Wendy's and Chipotle signs are now up.

The estimated cost is shown as $898,498. This in the City of Kannapolis, despite the U.S. Postal Service saying it’s Concord.

The corrected location makes more sense too. I think a free-standing Wendy's would have cost more. Sorry about the mistake.

A few readers have asked about the grading on Concord Parkway out near the Walmart Neighborhood Market. It is another mini-storage facility. At least one reader was hoping for a Wendy’s. I hope the Kannapolis Parkway location won’t be too far.

No. 3

July building permits down. I think this might be an anomaly. Cabarrus County issued 343 permits with a total estimated value of almost $27.9 million.

Single family dwelling (SFD) permits were also down when compared to previous July permits. Last month the county issued 107 SFD permits for a value of $16.9 million.