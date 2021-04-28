Veteran nonprofit leader Bill Shelton named CEO of Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County

KANNAPOLIS – Bill Shelton, an executive with a broad background in leading nonprofits, has been named the CEO of Habitat For Humanity Cabarrus County.

Shelton most recently was the CEO of the Future Citizens Foundation: The First Tee Monterey County-Taylor Farms Center 4 Learning in Salinas, California.

“It is an honor to join the Habitat For Humanity Cabarrus County team,” said Shelton, who graduated from Western Michigan University with a double major in business administration and sports and recreational management. “A person without shelter or shelter in need of maintenance is left exposed to the harsh elements of life and its negative influences. Habitat provides a shelter of hope for the present and future residents of Cabarrus County and the world. I am excited to be part of a team and organization that aids in God’s work.”

As the CEO of Habitat Cabarrus, Shelton will be responsible to the board of directors for promoting the overall vision and direction of the organization and help ensure that long-range plans are developed and carried out to sustain healthy growth and financial stability. He will work closely with staff and board to raise support for Habitat Cabarrus’ mission, will oversee all areas of operations and serve as a housing advocate and governmental liaison in the community.