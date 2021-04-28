Veteran nonprofit leader Bill Shelton named CEO of Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County

KANNAPOLIS – Bill Shelton, an executive with a broad background in leading nonprofits, has been named the CEO of Habitat For Humanity Cabarrus County.
Shelton most recently was the CEO of the Future Citizens Foundation: The First Tee Monterey County-Taylor Farms Center 4 Learning in Salinas, California.
“It is an honor to join the Habitat For Humanity Cabarrus County team,” said Shelton, who graduated from Western Michigan University with a double major in business administration and sports and recreational management. “A person without shelter or shelter in need of maintenance is left exposed to the harsh elements of life and its negative influences. Habitat provides a shelter of hope for the present and future residents of Cabarrus County and the world. I am excited to be part of a team and organization that aids in God’s work.”
As the CEO of Habitat Cabarrus, Shelton will be responsible to the board of directors for promoting the overall vision and direction of the organization and help ensure that long-range plans are developed and carried out to sustain healthy growth and financial stability. He will work closely with staff and board to raise support for Habitat Cabarrus’ mission, will oversee all areas of operations and serve as a housing advocate and governmental liaison in the community.
“We are pleased to have Bill join Habitat Cabarrus as our CEO. Bill is a servant leader who understands the impact housing makes on generations of families,” said Dave Hunkele, chairman of Habitat Cabarrus’ board of directors. “Bill has served youth and families in several nonprofit leadership roles over the years, and he has a passion for building relationships across the community.”
When Shelton took leadership of the Future Citizens Foundation in 2018, the organization had a $1 million deficit. In two years, he led the organization to a $1 million surplus. In the process the organization managed to reach 1,200 additional youngsters in 2019, topping 10,000 youth served in a single year. Also, in 2019 the organization awarded 15 $20,000 scholarships.
As executive director and general manager of the Broward County, Florida, YMCA from 2011 to 2014, Shelton drove large membership increases and retention rates. Retention rates jumped up to 75 percent in every member category and member usage rose from 6,200 visits annually to over 20,000. During that same period senior adult membership increased 900 percent.
Shelton, who is married and lives in Mint Hill, begins his new position on Monday, May 3.
About Habitat Cabarrus:
Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County, a nonprofit organization, works to eliminate substandard housing through advocacy, education and in partnership with families and individuals. Habitat Cabarrus builds safe, decent, and affordable homes with qualified low-income individuals in need of a hand up. Habitat Cabarrus is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International which works across the world. To learn more, call (704) 786-4001 or visit habitatcabarrus.org, Facebook or Instagram.