Vietnam Veteran has experienced VA’s progress over the years

“Back then I’d go to a clinic and there’d be 50 people waiting to see three doctors,” he said. “It was hard. You’d be there half a day and not get to see anybody. It wasn’t until later on in life that I realized those doctors were just burned out.”

These days, Grant — who receives his care at Charlotte VA Health Care Center — has a doctor who goes over him from head to toe each visit. She discusses preventative medicine and makes sure he is following his care plan.

“We’ve got some good doctors now, man,” he said. “We’ve got some of the best. They’re so thorough. They’re not getting you in and getting you out. They’re making sure you understand everything.”

And it’s for that reason that Grant has such a passion and interest in making sure younger veterans know what VA can offer them. He likes to wear his Navy shirt and hat in public as a conversation starter.

“I walk around with these shirts on so people ask me questions,” he said. “A restaurant manager came up to me as I was eating, and we got to talking and he was telling me how much he was paying for his health insurance. He told me was in the Army but didn’t know a thing about getting VA services.”