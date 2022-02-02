 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water main break closes Concord Parkway, Pitts School Road intersection
  • Updated
A water main break shut down the intersection at Concord Parkway and Pitts School Road. 

 Submitted photo

CONCORD — Pitts School Road at Concord Parkway will remain closed for several days due to flooding following a water main break.

Concord City crews shut down the intersection at Concord Parkway and Pitts School Road Wednesday afternoon after a water main broke around 1 p.m.

Concord Water Resources crews were called to the scene to isolate the break. 

Officials confirmed that workers contracted through Google Fiber hit City of Concord's water main while working.  

The N.C. Department of Transportation is also assisting in repairs to the roads following the flooding due to erosion. 

Pitts School Road at Concord Parkway will remain closed for several days. 

The westbound lane on Pitts School S.W. between Waterville Commons Shopping Center and Concord Parkway South was also closed. 

Officials said contractors with Google Fiber hit the water main while working. 

A significant amount of water was seen covering the intersection. Some buses had to be rerouted due to the flooding. 

Crews were able to isolate the break around 4 p.m. and began working on repairs. 

