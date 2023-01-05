WCNC-TV welcomes Mayfield as new reporter/anchor

FROM STAFF REPORTS
CHARLOTTE - Colin Mayfield joins WCNC Charlotte, the TEGNA-owned NBC affiliate in Charlotte, as co-anchor of the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes.
The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as Verify, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte Monday, Jan 16.
“Colin has a strong reputation of connecting with people in the community and finding a way to shed light on the issues impacting them,” WCNC Charlotte News Director Carrie Hofmann. “He will be a strong addition to an established evening team.”
For the last six years, Mayfield anchored the morning and noon newscasts for WLWT in Cincinnati, Ohio. Before that, Mayfield anchored worked for WLKY in Louisville, Kentucky.
Mayfield is a graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee Wisconsin. He is married with three children. Like Charlotte, Cincinnati also uses the moniker, Queen City.
About WCNC Charlotte WCNC Charlotte is the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina. WCNC Charlotte is owned and operated by TEGNA Inc., a broadcasting, digital media, and marketing services company.
