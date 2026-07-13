Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 1:00 AM EDT Jul 13, 2026 Jul 13, 2026 Updated 20 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail OvernightWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving northeast at 10 mph and will impact southwestern Catawba and central Lincoln counties through 1:00 AM EDT.Affected Areas:LincolntonBoger CityIron StationCrouseWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hailTorrential rainfallImpacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible.Localized flooding due to heavy rainfall. Safety Tips: People are also reading… AMC Concord Mills adds NC's first ScreenX auditorium Atrium Health agrees to $1.8 million settlement in patient data case Friday Five: Merry Christmas - Downtown Concord celebrates Saturday Progress continues on Concord Parks & Rec Bond projects Court rules in Concord Mills mall effort to evict store and collect back rent Cabarrus players hard at work getting better in the summer North Carolina should treat obesity like the chronic disease it is What do you think? Downtown Concord updating its parking study Charlotte's big armored vehicle plant more than twice Hendrick's size in Concord Kannapolis assistant city manager announces retirement after 31 years of service Fayetteville is NC’s sixth-largest city. So where are the skyscrapers? Mitch McConnell's health absence a mystery with Senate poised to return Gem Theatre earns statewide Downtown Excellence Award CHURCH EVENTS: First Sunday for new McGill pastor Cabarrus Calendar Stay indoors and away from windows during the storm.Secure outdoor objects to prevent them from being blown away.Avoid driving through flooded roadways.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or independenttribune.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until MON 12:15 AM EDT Strong Thunderstorm to Impact Northwestern Catawba and Surrounding Areas Until 12:15 AM EDT Watch Now: Related Video U.S. says Strait of Hormuz is open, Iran says it's closed Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace Prize after claiming he ended eight wars Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace Prize after claiming he ended eight wars Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Says His Case Is 'Not a Whole Race Thing' Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Says His Case Is 'Not a Whole Race Thing' Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son