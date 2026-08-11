Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 10:30 PM EDT Aug 11, 2026 Aug 11, 2026 Updated 9 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This EveningWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is currently impacting North Central Catawba, Alexander, and Northern Iredell counties. The storm is moving southeast at 15 mph and is expected to continue through 10:30 PM EDT.Affected Areas:StatesvilleTaylorsvilleHickorySt. StephensBethlehemStony PointLove ValleyLookout Shoals LakeConoverClaremontWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hail Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. People are also reading… BREAKING - Bridge to open in Concord Friday Five: Fun, shopping, food and adventures in rental cars A deadly plant might be growing near your NC home. How to get rid of it Sun Drop Murders Suspect Extradited to Cabarrus County, Charged and Being Held Without Bond West Nile found in Cabarrus, precautions urged Concord just gained a new neighborhood coffee shop. Meet the 18-year-old owner. Three ribbon-cuttings leads to opening day for Cabarrus Schools Northwest Cabarrus brings high-powered offense, stout D into 2026 season Cabarrus schools hit with 2nd lawsuit over transgender students in bathrooms NC kills incentives deal for Ball project at The Grounds in Concord Atrium Health Cabarrus ranks among North Carolina's best hospitals in U.S. News report Mary Frances Wall Center at Beverly Hill officially opens Concord urges residents to keep common contaminants out of recycling bins New Opportunity School building opens with ribbon-cutting How many NC high school athletes are getting paid? New report out on NIL deals Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or independenttribune.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until TUE 4:30 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Afternoon Special Weather Statement until TUE 10:45 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Small Hail This Evening Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 5:46 PM EDT until TUE 6:30 PM EDT Severe Thunderstorms Bringing Strong Winds and Hail This Evening Watch Now: Related Video Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter El Niño, Polar Vortex: What Old Farmer's Almanac says about winter Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens