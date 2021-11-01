Work to restore clarity of Concord's water supply continues

CONCORD, NC – Water levels continue to decline at Lake Fisher, one of the City of Concord’s raw water supplies, causing some areas to continue experiencing reduced water clarity. The City of Concord Water Resources Department is working to remove the discolored water as quickly as possible from the system. Despite the unappealing aesthetic, the water continues to be safe for normal use and consumption and residents do not need to boil their water.

Water levels at Lake Fisher have reached extremely low levels. The lake is currently about 7.5 feet below normal water level. As water levels naturally dropped, it caused an excess amount of air to be drawn into the city’s water intake structure. This caused increased turbidity, or cloudiness, in the finished water supply. Turbidity is a measure of water’s relative clarity.

The Water Resources Department adjusted the city’s water intake to correspond with declining water levels at Lake Fisher. Specifically, there are several intake valves which enable the department to adjust to natural fluctuations in the lake’s water levels. The city is able to close valves that are above the water line and open valves at appropriate levels below the new water level.