Western NCDOT engineers promoted

Promoted engineers

Mark Gibbs (left) and Tim Anderson have been promoted.

 Submitted photos

ASHEVILLE – Two long-time N.C. Department of Transportation engineers in western North Carolina recently received promotions.

Mark T. Gibbs, P.E., previous Division 13 Engineer, has been promoted to Western Deputy Chief Engineer where he will oversee NCDOT operations in the western half of the state.

Tim Anderson, P.E., previous Division 13 Maintenance Engineer, has been promoted to the position vacated by Gibbs’ promotion.

Gibbs led Division 13 — Buncombe, Burke, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Rutherford and Yancey counties — for the last four years.

During Gibbs’ tenure, NCDOT began construction of the Interstate 26 widening project in Buncombe County, the Rutherfordton Bypass in Rutherford County, and led the Division in the recovery from natural disasters including Tropical Storm Fred. Gibbs also led improvements in the Division 13 multimodal plan and facilities by improving ADA facilities and started the implementation of a road diet in Asheville.

Gibbs earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from N.C. State in 1993 and has worked for NCDOT for 28 years. His previous positions include Division Maintenance Engineer, District Engineer, County Maintenance engineer and others.

He proudly served in the North Carolina Army National Guard from 1994 to 1999 as a 1st Lieutenant in the 505th Engineering Battalion. He lives in Henderson County with his wife Donna. They have four sons.

Anderson, a Burke County native, earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from UNC Charlotte. He has more than 20 years of maintenance and operations experience in three NCDOT Divisions including Charlotte-based Division 10.

Anderson developed a lifecycle-based maintenance program that other counties later adopted during his 10 years at County Maintenance Engineer in Morganton. He also worked two years as a District Engineer in Marion and the last four years as Division Maintenance Engineer.

Anderson approaches issues by developing process driven solutions to solve complex problems. He developed a GIS program to integrate location-based planning, maintenance and construction in the Division. He will oversee more than 400 employees who each work to plan, construct and maintain more than 10,000 lane miles across seven counties.

Anderson lives in Catawba County with his wife, Jodie. They have two sons.

