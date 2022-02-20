COLUMN: Viewpoints regarding the world around us

Russia collusion? Absolutely—but not in the way we were led to believe for at least two years. Regardless of what transpires in a court of law, there appears to be plenty of information to indicate that Hillary Clinton and her associates colluded to link Donald Trump to Russia and Vladimir Putin. Thanks to the Mueller investigation, we know that the Trump-Russia story was an elaborate lie given life by a compliant media. We now know—thanks to the investigation of special counsel John Durham—that the depth of the corruption may very well capture the vaunted Clinton political machine. It appears that a Clinton attorney was heavily involved in procuring information against Trump that may have been misrepresented to the CIA, not to mention the shady way the info was obtained. Stay tuned.
This column has previously praised Jason Whitlock and his incisive commentary on the current state of affairs in this country. Whitlock is a treasure trove if you like well-though-out commentary from a Christian perspective. If you can find his appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight from February 15, by all means watch it. Try locating it on www.realclearpolitics.com. Other than Bret Hume and Victor Davis Hanson, no commentator today is better at analyzing and articulating the ills that infect this country. Hume, by the way, is a retired Fox News anchor who has had a long career as a broadcast journalist, while Hanson has an academic background. Whitlock, meanwhile, is a former sportswriter. All three are wise men who cut to the heart of current societal and cultural issues.
Be extra cautious whenever someone emphasizes the need to “save our democracy.” More often than not they are among the ones seeking to enable the breakdown of democracy, whether advocating a federal takeover of elections or ignoring patterns of increased crime or ignoring our porous southern border. The list is long.
The Daytona 500 will be held today. That matters to fewer and fewer people these days.
The coach who called Cincinnati’s last offensive play in last week’s Super Bowl should be fired. When your quarterback has been sacked seven times and your team needs less than a yard for a first down, you shouldn’t call a pass with a long play arc.
The teacher shortage faced by much of the nation will likely get worse before it gets better. That poses a problem for school systems, and it will not be easily solved. I’ve said for years that salaries for teachers in North Carolina are approximately $10,000 too low across the board. Adjusting it upward at that amount—something that will never happen within a short time frame—would address the shortage, helping to ease recruitment and retention woes.
North Carolina is ranked 29th nationally in teacher salary. My aforementioned $10,000 increase (yes, it’s a pie-in-the-sky figure) would move the state to 13th, just ahead of Delaware and a little more than $6,000 above the national average. This is from information contained on a website called worldpopulationreview.com, providing the most recent data I could locate.
A good substitute teacher is worth his or her weight in gold, but apparently fewer people are willing to take on the role because of the pandemic. Again, this is an area posing challenges to school systems, but it also is an area where incentives are needed to reward active substitutes and to encourage new people to enter the field. Why not offer bonuses for days spent as a substitute? For example, pay $125 for every 10 days in a classroom, as well as increasing the pay scale. In addition, give principals the authority to issue the bonus funds and the discretion to create a system for his or her school. In other words, inject free market principles into education and loosen bureaucratic red tape in order to increase efficiency. Yes, these issues pose budgetary challenges, but it’s time for creative solutions to vexing problems.
Pacifiers for toddlers have a calming effect, taking the child’s mind away from discomfort. We now allow teenagers to have pacifiers at school. They’re called cell phones.
While the recent Olympics were not a part of the TV viewing experience at the Cothren household, I did see enough of the thrill of victory and agony of defeat to know that politics should never factor into this country’s decision on whether or not to participate. We’ve boycotted six Olympics over the years, but athletes need to be left out of international politics. They work too hard and sacrifice too much to be subjected to the whims of politicians. This paragraph, by the way, is dedicated to the memory of ABC’s Wide World of Sports, the greatest sports show ever.
So I was wrong. When Fox News announced that Jesse Waters would be hosting the network’s 7 p.m. weekday show, I was stunned. Nothing he had done while hosting the show during tryouts caught my attention. I thought Ben Domenech, in fact, was the best prospect for the full-time role. What I didn’t consider is that this is not the 1970s, or even the 1980s, when anchors and show hosts had a particular presence, something that gave them an air of authority. The decision makers at Fox, however, have put Waters in a position suited for his skills. I particularly like the freshness of the show, including the addition of Grace Curley with a segment. Curley was a sidekick to Howie Carr during his show on Newsmax, which disappeared from that network at least a year ago, and I’m not sure if it came back.
No matter how it’s spun, Hunter Biden’s past involvement with foreign governments, especially China, is rife with questionable behavior, particularly considering he was the son of our then vice president. Too much access. Too much power.
Sometimes it’s good to slip into a black and white world. There is just something about a good episode of Andy Griffith, for example, that soothes the soul. To say times were simpler when black and white tv shows were the norm is to repeat a cliché of the highest order, but it’s true. The same goes for old movies. One of my favorites is The Misfits, starring Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe, Montgomery Cliff, Thelma Ritter and Eli Wallach. Filmed in 1961, it was directed by John Huston. The characters, more than the plot, make the movie memorable. My wife and I discovered an interesting movie, The Best Years of Our Lives, earlier this winter. Filmed in 1946, it’s about three soldiers returning home from World War II. The movie was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won seven.
Many political commentators are predicting a so-call red wave in November, as Republicans are expected to regain control of the U.S. House and Senate. From Virginia to California, there is a lot going on across the country to support that notion.
Here’s a quote from the New York Times obituary of P.J. O’Rourke, a political satirist who died on Feb. 15. When asked in 2010 to define “Democrat” and “Republican,” O’Rourke offered this: “The Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer and remove the crab grass on your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then get elected and prove it.”
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.