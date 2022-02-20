COLUMN: Viewpoints regarding the world around us

So I was wrong. When Fox News announced that Jesse Waters would be hosting the network’s 7 p.m. weekday show, I was stunned. Nothing he had done while hosting the show during tryouts caught my attention. I thought Ben Domenech, in fact, was the best prospect for the full-time role. What I didn’t consider is that this is not the 1970s, or even the 1980s, when anchors and show hosts had a particular presence, something that gave them an air of authority. The decision makers at Fox, however, have put Waters in a position suited for his skills. I particularly like the freshness of the show, including the addition of Grace Curley with a segment. Curley was a sidekick to Howie Carr during his show on Newsmax, which disappeared from that network at least a year ago, and I’m not sure if it came back.

No matter how it’s spun, Hunter Biden’s past involvement with foreign governments, especially China, is rife with questionable behavior, particularly considering he was the son of our then vice president. Too much access. Too much power.