Top Story Spotlight Speedway Motorsports joins ownership group of zMAX CARS Tour From staff reports Jul 15, 2026 Jul 15, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Charlotte Motor Speedway Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports Speedway Motorsports has joined the ownership group of the zMAX CARS Tour, adding another prominent name to the leadership of one of the Southeast's top asphalt late model racing series.kAm%96 2??@F?46>6?E (65?6D52J 3C:?8D $A665H2J |@E@CDA@CED rt~ |2C4FD $>:E9 :?E@ 2? @H?6CD9:A 8C@FA E92E 2=C625J :?4=F56D }p$rp# 7:8FC6D s2=6 t2C?92C5E yC][ z6G:? w2CG:4<[ y677 qFCE@? 2?5 yFDE:? |2C<D]k^AmkAmQ%96 rp#$ %@FC 92D 8C@H? =62AD 2?5 3@F?5D E96 A2DE 76H J62CD[ 2?5 H6=4@>:?8 |2C4FD :?E@ E96 @H?6CD9:A 8C@FA :D ;FDE 2?@E96C DE6A :? @FC 677@CE E@ 3C:?8 E96 36DE =2E6 >@56= C24:?8 :? p>6C:42 E@ 2D >2?J A6@A=6 2D A@DD:3=6[Q |2C<D D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E] Q|2C4FDV 6IA6C:6?46[ A6CDA64E:G6 2?5 3FD:?6DD 64@DJDE6> H:== AC@G6 G6CJ G2=F23=6 2D E96 rp#$ %@FC 4@?E:?F6D E@ 6DE23=:D9 :ED6=7]Qk^Am People are also reading… AMC Concord Mills adds NC's first ScreenX auditorium Atrium Health agrees to $1.8 million settlement in patient data case Friday Five: Merry Christmas - Downtown Concord celebrates Saturday Concord breaks ground on David Phillips Park, new nature-focused destination North Carolina should treat obesity like the chronic disease it is Court rules in Concord Mills mall effort to evict store and collect back rent Cabarrus players hard at work getting better in the summer Pastor Doug Lattimore's mission to bring food and hope to every doorstep What do you think? 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