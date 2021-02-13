BOYS SOCCER: Hickory Ridge stuns Cox Mill, as Bulls snap Chargers’ 5-game win streak

CONCORD – Led by senior Max Gaither, the Hickory Ridge boys soccer team pulled off an upset win against local rival Cox Mill, 3-1, on the road Friday night.

The loss marked the end of the Chargers’ undefeated season.

Hickory Ridge improved its record to 2-1-2 overall, 0-0 in the Southwestern 4A Conference. Meanwhile, Cox Mill drops to 5-1 overall but is still perfect in the South Piedmont 3A Conference at 5-0.

Fans from both teams descended upon Cox Mill’s home stadium to endure a frigid and rainy night while eagerly cheering on their teams.

The game kicked off with both teams being physical and having chances. Early on, neither team was able to gain the upper hand until the Ragin’ Bulls began to press the Chargers defense about 10 minutes into the game. Just as 11 minutes had gone by, a scrum opened up in front of the Cox Mill goal just at the top of the box. Quickly, Gaither slid forward to knock through the opening goal of the game.

“I knew my leg wasn’t going to reach, so I slid forward to get it,” said Gaither, describing what was going through his mind moments before the goal.