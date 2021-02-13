BOYS SOCCER: Hickory Ridge stuns Cox Mill, as Bulls snap Chargers’ 5-game win streak

CONCORD – Led by senior Max Gaither, the Hickory Ridge boys soccer team pulled off an upset win against local rival Cox Mill, 3-1, on the road Friday night.
The loss marked the end of the Chargers’ undefeated season.
Hickory Ridge improved its record to 2-1-2 overall, 0-0 in the Southwestern 4A Conference. Meanwhile, Cox Mill drops to 5-1 overall but is still perfect in the South Piedmont 3A Conference at 5-0.
Fans from both teams descended upon Cox Mill’s home stadium to endure a frigid and rainy night while eagerly cheering on their teams.
The game kicked off with both teams being physical and having chances. Early on, neither team was able to gain the upper hand until the Ragin’ Bulls began to press the Chargers defense about 10 minutes into the game. Just as 11 minutes had gone by, a scrum opened up in front of the Cox Mill goal just at the top of the box. Quickly, Gaither slid forward to knock through the opening goal of the game.
“I knew my leg wasn’t going to reach, so I slid forward to get it,” said Gaither, describing what was going through his mind moments before the goal.
Following some back-and-forth play, the Chargers were able to level the playing field 13 minutes later. Sophomore striker Aadi Singh pushed the ball down the field, leading to a last-second cross to senior fullback Brendan Vacek, who was able to knock the ball into the back of the net with a header, to even the score at 1.
The Ragin’ Bulls continued to press the Chargers with aggressive play until the end of the half, at which point the score remained 1-1.
Following the break, the two teams picked up right where they left off. While possession time seemed to favor the Bulls, it was by a slim margin, until 11 minutes into the half, when Gaither pushed down the field and put his second goal of the night past the Cox Mill defense.
This seemed to be the turning point for the Ragin’ Bulls, as they continued to pour pressure onto the Cox Mill defense which continued to hold strong until 11 minutes were left in the game. At this point, Bulls senior midfielder Grayson Mathes pushed the ball down the center of the field, drawing a penalty in the box, resulting in a penalty kick.
Cox Mill goalie senior goalie Ethan Ratliff held strong blocking Mathes’ shot but was unable to control the rebound. Mathes capitalized on the opportunity and tallied Hickory Ridge’s third goal of the night.
The Chargers were unable to pull a come-from-behind win as frustration boiled over. With just a few minutes left in the game, Cox Mill senior Isaac Clark was disqualified after a slide tackle that resulted in a red card, leaving the Chargers a man down for the remainder of the game.
While Cox Mill continued to push forward, getting a few shots on goal, the Bulls were able to hold them off leading to their second victory on the season.
“This is a turnaround game for us,” Gaither said. “We knew what we needed to do, and we got it done.”
Things were not quite as positive on the other side of the field. “It’s never a good feeling to lose,” commented Cox Mil coach Eric Clark, who suffered his first defeat as a head coach.
On Monday, the Chargers are scheduled to take on West Cabarrus at home, while the Ragin’ Bulls will defend their home turf against Monroe’s Central Academy of Technology & Arts.