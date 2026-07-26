Top Story Spotlight Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout champions to be crowned Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway From staff reports Jul 26, 2026 Jul 26, 2026 Updated 15 mins ago 0 Six division champions will be crowned Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway following the final round of the 33rd annual Cook Out Summer Shootout. Charlotte Motor Speedway Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — Six division championships will be decided Tuesday night when Charlotte Motor Speedway closes the 33rd season of the Cook Out Summer Shootout with Champions Night.kAm%96 D62D@? 7:?2=6 @? 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Legislature changes Kannapolis elections to partisan races Governor appoints Concord council member to state juvenile justice panel Concord seeks artists for traffic signal box art project State Archives webinar to explore real North Carolina history behind 'Outlander' Correll Farms, Big Elm and Second Harvest partner to feed the hungry Harrisburg graduate receives 2026 arts scholarship Friday Five: Caldwell Park and Rogers Lake Road bridge open Two veteran Kannapolis police leaders retire after nearly three decades of service Cabarrus County Football Jamboree set for Aug. 14 at Jay M. Robinson Each of the six championship division races are separated by less than 50 points after Round 9, shown here. The 10th and final race of the season is Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Jacy Norgaard, HHP k9am%96 D49@@= 3FD C246k^9am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmx? 255:E:@? 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