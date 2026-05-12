Kannapolis to celebrate new Little Free Library downtown From staff reports May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 Updated 15 mins ago 0 This is the newest Little Free Library in the area. City of Kannapolis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports A new Little Free Library has been added to downtown Kannapolis, and city officials are inviting the community to celebrate its arrival with a family-friendly event this weekend.kAm%96 4:EJ H:== 9@DE 2 “#625:?8 qF55J” AC@8C2> 7C@> `\b A]>] $2EFC52J 2E E96 ~FE5@@C #625:?8 #@@>[ =@42E65 ?62C E96 !F>A w@FD6 C6DEC@@>D] sFC:?8 E96 6G6?E[ 49:=5C6? @7 2== 286D 42? 3F:=5 2 DEF7765 362C E@ E2<6 9@>6 2D 2 C625:?8 4@>A2?:@?]k^AmkAm%96 {:EE=6 uC66 {:3C2CJ :D 56D:8?65 2D 2 D92C65 4@>>F?:EJ C6D@FC46 H96C6 C6D:56?ED 2?5 G:D:E@CD 42? E2<6 2 3@@<[ =62G6 2 3@@< 2?5 96=A 7@DE6C 2 =@G6 @7 C625:?8] %96 4@?46AE 6?4@FC286D A2CE:4:A2?ED E@ 3@CC@H 2 E:E=6 E96J’== 6?;@J[ C6EFC? :E @C A2DD :E 2=@?8 H96? 7:?:D965[ 2?5 5@?2E6 3@@<D E@ <66A E96 4@==64E:@? 8C@H:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg enact mandatory water restrictions starting May 15 Friday Five: Historic clock, dinosaurs, music and war on litter Seventeenth class of Levine Scholars to join UNC Charlotte Cabarrus County launches online tool to expand access to social services Kannapolis Farmers Market opens Thursday Cabarrus seeks public input on possible 2026 school bond referendum Cabarrus Sheriff's Office nabs nearly 80 lbs. of meth in traffic stop Afton Ridge Library adds podcast equipment for public use Trump says federal gasoline tax to be reduced 'till it's appropriate' Cabarrus Calendar 'If All the Sky Were Paper': More than a performance Soccer title caps Hickory Ridge's GMAC triple crown Ted Turner, outspoken founder of CNN, dies at 87 Cabarrus Calendar Rowan-Cabarrus earns top state award for workforce partnership with Okuma kAmr:EJ @77:4:2=D D2J E96 =:3C2CJ :D :?E6?565 E@ D6CG6 2D 2 H6=4@>:?8 DA246 7@C ?6:893@CD[ 72>:=:6D 2?5 7C:6?5D E@ 82E96C[ 4@??64E 2?5 46=63C2E6 =:E6C24J E@86E96C]k^AmkAm%96 {:EE=6 uC66 {:3C2CJ :D ?@H @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4 :? 5@H?E@H? z2??2A@=:D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg enact mandatory water restrictions starting May 15 The cities of Concord and Kannapolis will move to Level 2 mandatory water restrictions beginning Friday, May 15, as drought conditions persist… Friday Five: Historic clock, dinosaurs, music and war on litter Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: the restored Historic Cabarrus County Courthouse clock should arrive Monday, two concerts are coming to L… Seventeenth class of Levine Scholars to join UNC Charlotte "We are pleased to welcome the newest class of Levine Scholars to Niner Nation," said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. Cabarrus County launches online tool to expand access to social services Cabarrus County residents can now apply for and manage social services more easily thanks to a new online document submission tool developed t… Kannapolis Farmers Market opens Thursday The Kannapolis Farmers Market will open for the 2026 season this Thursday, May 7. The market will be held every Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at the corn…