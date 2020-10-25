Business recruitment during COVID-19

One of the most important goals for any economic development corporation is to recruit new business to the area, but the COVID-19 pandemic and its residual economic effects have not made that easy. Just as companies have had to adapt how they do business on a regular basis, so has the Cabarrus EDC; however, its focus on keeping a steady pipeline of new and expanding businesses, and therefore providing job opportunities for our community, has not changed.

New ways to showcase properties

One of the biggest changes that EDCs have seen in the marketplace is the need to be able to showcase properties and “sell” our community virtually, which is a big shift from being able to host companies and consultants in person. The good news is that there is still activity when it comes to business expansion and growth, but now there is an added emphasis on safety and reducing exposure, especially with travel. More and more initial site visits are being done virtually, so the Cabarrus EDC has had to refocus their efforts on how to keep our community competitive with a strong virtual presence.