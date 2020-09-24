ASU organist opens Organ at Davidson season

Organist Joby Bell from Appalachian State University will perform in the opening concert for the 2020-21 Organ at Davidson series.
Bell is a scholar of the French Symphonic Organ and will present Charles-Marie Widor’s 7th Symphony on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m., playing the Wicks organ at Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St., Davidson.
Bell is known for “the breadth of his repertoire, technical virtuosity, and for the personal warmth which shines through in his performances.” His acclaimed blog deals with a comprehensive range of organ-related topics, including teaching philosophies, recital preparation, church music and professional concerns. Since 2004, he has served on the faculty of the Hayes School of Music, Appalachian State University, where he teaches organ and church music studies. He earned degrees from Appalachian State and from Rice University. He has served church posts in Houston and throughout North Carolina.
Organ at Davidson concerts are free and are only supported by donations. The recitals are tentatively open to the public with social distancing requirements. Check www.dcpc.org for updates.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!