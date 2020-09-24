ASU organist opens Organ at Davidson season

Bell is known for “the breadth of his repertoire, technical virtuosity, and for the personal warmth which shines through in his performances.” His acclaimed blog deals with a comprehensive range of organ-related topics, including teaching philosophies, recital preparation, church music and professional concerns. Since 2004, he has served on the faculty of the Hayes School of Music, Appalachian State University, where he teaches organ and church music studies. He earned degrees from Appalachian State and from Rice University. He has served church posts in Houston and throughout North Carolina.