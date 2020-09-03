Oldest living Marine turns 107 this month

“Well, it was 75 years ago, but I remember it was hard to get the news and details of what was happening because we just didn't have the news like we have today,” Cole said. “It was through letters that I got all the news. I received letters from my future husband who was in the Navy and was on the USS Hornet. He wrote and told me that all the military forces came together to attack Japan. Many ships were hit and lots of fighting. So when we heard the war was over, everyone was very happy. Japan had been bombed on August of 45 and they discharged me on December of 45. I remember a group of us Marines were discharged at the same time. We all left on a train and many of us ladies were singing.”

Cole was discharged as Sergeant Dorothy Schmidt in the U.S. Marine Corps Women's Reserve. Schmidt was her maiden name. Cole was the name of her husband, whom she married after her discharge.

On return to civilian life, she took a train to San Francisco, Cali. to get married. She and her husband were able to obtain jobs at the Ames Research in Silicon Valley, which later became NASA.

While Cole only spent a few years in the Marine Corps, her daughter, says it had a long-lasting impact on her life and character.