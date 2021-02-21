You Never Know: Courage of the poor

We’re pragmatic when we deal in matters like finance, real estate investment or politics. However, we walk by the hungry on the corner and seldom help. I remember running with a friend in the city of Coral Gables, Florida decades ago. She would stop every time she saw a homeless person and gave them money. It actually bothered me. A lot. “Why do you do that?” I would ask then think, Her generosity only helps perpetuate their behavior. Yet her answer was always the same. “Mercy.”

I was much younger then, and perhaps too full of myself to realize what she really meant. However, today I think back to those events and I’m rather ashamed. She was my age, maybe even younger and yet older and kinder in spirit. She posed a question to me once which still today I remember. “Would you rather give this person a few dollars willingly or come home to find out that you were robbed by someone who was desperate?”

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not telling you this story to guilt you into stopping when you see someone begging for money on a street corner. Nor am I suggesting you stop and purchase a meal for a homeless person. You can do whatever it is you feel is right. I’m simply saying that maybe, just maybe an act of kindness might be what keeps the poor and ignored from giving into temptation and risking a life.