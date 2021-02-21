You Never Know: Courage of the poor

Some people believe living in poverty is not a factor of economics, but mental, i.e., being poor is a state of mind. Regardless of the truth, that multitude of people are often stoic and their struggles casually ignored. Perhaps we’re too focused on ourselves and our family. Or maybe we just don’t care or perhaps we can’t relate to the aforementioned because we’ve never been exposed to its effects.
Nevertheless, I’m going to try and illustrate the unsung courage of the poor. In my opinion, it seems a bit cruel that so many dwell in misery and misfortune in our communities and the majority of us overlook their existence. Their suffering ignored—even when something as simple as taking a few cans of food every month to a food bank could prevent a family of four from going to bed on an empty stomach.
Ironically, the impoverished segments of our society endure the struggles that often define who we are—as human beings. I find it surprising that those the world has almost broken from abuse so often turn out to be the best among us. I myself was one of the faceless droves who struggled with poverty during their childhood. However, I never stopped believing things could be better and not just for me.
It’s understandable when people do the wrong thing like shoplift when they’re hungry. Conversely, it takes true courage to avoid that temptation and walk past the opportunity. It’s easy to be a bully and steal someone’s lunch money when you haven’t eaten in several days. Yet, it takes true courage to stand up for someone else who’s being bullied for the same reason.
We’re pragmatic when we deal in matters like finance, real estate investment or politics. However, we walk by the hungry on the corner and seldom help. I remember running with a friend in the city of Coral Gables, Florida decades ago. She would stop every time she saw a homeless person and gave them money. It actually bothered me. A lot. “Why do you do that?” I would ask then think, Her generosity only helps perpetuate their behavior. Yet her answer was always the same. “Mercy.”
I was much younger then, and perhaps too full of myself to realize what she really meant. However, today I think back to those events and I’m rather ashamed. She was my age, maybe even younger and yet older and kinder in spirit. She posed a question to me once which still today I remember. “Would you rather give this person a few dollars willingly or come home to find out that you were robbed by someone who was desperate?”
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not telling you this story to guilt you into stopping when you see someone begging for money on a street corner. Nor am I suggesting you stop and purchase a meal for a homeless person. You can do whatever it is you feel is right. I’m simply saying that maybe, just maybe an act of kindness might be what keeps the poor and ignored from giving into temptation and risking a life.
It takes true courage to be merciful when everyone ignores you in plain sight. What do you call a mother who holds three jobs so her children don’t go to bed hungry or she can buy them shoes to go to school? What would you call a poor man who is berated and humiliated at work? Yet shows up everyday and does the best job possible so he can provide for his wife and children?
Let me ask you a few more questions. If mercy is free, why does it cost so much to give? If compassion cost’s nothing why is it not shared more often? With the holidays just past, I think back to a time when we—as in my family, celebrated Christmas and my mother would give others gifts, even though we never received any. I believe it takes true courage to realize that although you have it bad, others have it worse.
How does it benefit a person to gain the whole world and lose their soul in the process? I believe it takes true courage to accept hand-me-downs graciously that are tattered and don’t fit, then complain about your misfortune to others. It demonstrates true grit when you offer someone your coat in the winter, when you yourself don’t have a replacement.
It’s the simplest acts of kindness that most overlook yet the recipient remembers. When I was young my family and I were hungry often. And I don’t remember eating any specific meals, except one. I’m not sure how long it had been since we had eaten, but I could smell the food the moment I walked in the door. I was maybe ten-years-old. I ran to the kitchen and my Mom and a neighbor were there.
My mother was all smiles and she asked me if I was hungry. Although the answer was of course, yes, I hesitated. I looked at the neighbor who nodded me on so I replied, “Yes.”
“There’s food. Would you like some?”
I stared at both adults for several seconds—looking back and forth at each of them several times then asked, “Has everyone else eaten?” I was of course, starving and hadn’t eaten anything in days—that I could remember. However, since my father was never there, and I was the eldest, it was up to me to watch over everyone else.
My mother brought both hands up to her chest and with tears in her eyes replied, “Yes.” Even today I get teary-eyed thinking back on that day. “Okay,” I replied then ran off to wash my hands and face. I ate my fill that night and life was good. Children are the future of this country. How simple a thing it is to give one meal, and how crippling it can be to go to bed without it.
Today I’m blessed. I have two children, both successful, honorable and true. And my third and youngest child has had a privileged life. None has ever known what it feels like to miss a meal or go to bed hungry. None as ever had to walk miles to school without shoes. Nor did they ever have to huddle together with everyone in their family for warmth on a cold winter’s night. And all three have always received their hearts desire during the holidays.
However, I believe I’m most proud of the fact that I never gave into temptation and committed crimes in the name of survival. I grew up with a desire to connect and help those in my community. Those men and women who are less fortunate and face struggles no one should face alone. And it doesn’t take much to make a difference. A few cans of extra food a month. A few dollars shared with a homeless person or a man or woman who might have lost their job.
If someday I’m standing at the pearly gates and I’m asked by a saint, “Were you kind to the least of them?”
I truly hope I can honestly answer, “Yes.” What say you?
