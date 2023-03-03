CONCORD – The thumping of the ball against the hardwood, the symphony of screeching sneaker rubber echoing throughout the gym used to be metaphors for Jaiden Thompson’s heartbeat.

Whenever the grammar-school-aged Thompson was feeling overwhelmed, it was as if he could click the heels of his Air Jordans together, chant “There’s no place like home,” and be transported to anywhere a rim hung. That was his happy place, his own piece of utopia.

But by last fall, basketball was anything but that for Thompson.

Oh, he was still a really good player for Central Cabarrus, a team he’d helped to a 30-1 record the previous season, all while being named the player of the year in his conference. He was THAT good.

But as his senior season dawned, it just wasn’t there anymore, that passion.

“I kind of fell out of love with the game,” Thompson admits as he sits in Central Cabarrus’ empty auxiliary gym earlier this year.

But in the fall, while it was hard for people who only knew Thompson as the top-notch ballplayer and smart, all-around good guy to tell the difference when he was on the court, one visitor to a Central preseason game could easily notice: his grandma, Phyllis Ann Faulkner.

Faulkner had been helping take care of Jaiden since he was yay high, back when he and his mother, Keyna Ricks, first moved back to Concord after a stint in Charlotte. Faulkner’s first grandbaby, Thompson was, in many ways, HER heartbeat. And she could see right through him.

Something wasn’t right with the young workout fiend she used to know, the kid who was either living in the gym or dying to get there. And Faulkner, direct as they come, wanted answers.

“What happened to your work ethic?” Thompson recalled her asking. “You don’t work out anymore.’”

Thompson smiled as he recalled the encounter and warned, “My grandma, she has a way with words. She’s real aggressive sometimes, but I love her. She was just sad and disappointed to watch me like that.

“She said, ‘What are you going to do about it?’”

Thompson paused, realizing that that day had been his moment of clarity.

“When I heard that, I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to do something about this,’ he said. “I said, ‘I’m going to go get it. I’m going to make you a promise.’ I made my grandma a promise that I was going to do whatever it takes to get what I needed.

“After that, everything just clicked. I’ve just been working like crazy since then. Once that first game came and everything was so quick and easy, I was just (snaps fingers), ‘Yeah, I can do this.’”

And he has.

Thompson was a critical reason the Vikings went unbeaten in the South Piedmont 3A Conference for the third year in a row. He helped the Vikings win 30 games for the second year in a row. He was named the league’s best player – for the second year in a row.

Going into Saturday’s Class 3A state semifinal game against West Charlotte, he was averaging team bests of 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 steals for the Vikings, the 23rd-ranked team in the nation.

Saturday’s game, a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s semifinals, will be played at McDowell High School in Marion at 3 p.m. You might even be able to hear Faulkner yelling words of support for her grandbaby, even a gym packed with 3,700 other fans.

Love has everything to do with it

These days, Thompson’s love for the game can’t be questioned. All those clichés about the best player on the team being the hardest worker on the team, yada, yada, yada? They all apply to the focused Thompson, who actually plays as hard on defense as he does when he’s working magic with the ball in his hands.

Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker struggles to find a fault in the 6-foot-1 Thompson’s game, but if he had to nick-pick, it’s that he’d like the low-key guard to be more vocal on the floor.

Mostly, though, Thompson nurses his gift in rigorous practice sessions, has fun with his teammates, shows up on game night, and fills up a box score as the Vikings put opponents out of their misery.

No passion missing; it burns like hot fish grease in Thompson, and his coach loves the way he is.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever raised my voice at Jaiden,” Baker said. “I really don’t. I mean, if you come and play hard, it’s hard to get on a kid. He may make a turnover or take a bad shot or something like that, but with him, you don’t have to coach effort.”

Waters not quite still

But to be honest, there was a stretch when Thompson’s light on the court had dimmed.

You couldn’t really see it, unless you had Phyllis Ann’s keen eyes.

Playing ball was what he’d done for so long, he almost was on auto-pilot out there. Thompson’s mom had put a ball in his hands when he was about 4 years old, and he hadn’t let it go since. And save for his first year with Concord Parks and Rec, when he scored a basket in the opposing team’s hoop, he was good, too.

His uncle and role model, former Central Cabarrus football standout Michael Ricks, had a lot to do with that, coaching Thompson on his Concord Comets team and putting him through drills like dribbling with a tennis ball to improve his ball-handling.

Plus, Thompson had obviously inherited at least part of his talent from his father, Andricko Thompson, who was a good basketball player in his native Shelby.

Jaiden soared, proving himself in the AAU ranks, as well as with his C.C. Griffin Middle School squad. Some names on that C.C. Griffin starting five might sound familiar to Central Cabarrus fans: Gavin Bullock, Adriel Miller, Eli Ford and Micah Murray.

All are seniors and key contributors on this Vikings squad making its bid for the school’s first state championship since 2000.

But in middle school is also when Thompson’s love for the game took its first arrow.

“It kind of started in seventh grade,” Thompson said. “I played a lot, but there were politics and a lot of cliques going around the program, so it kind of broke my spirit a little bit.

“Things have been up and down, kind of like a roller coaster. But after realizing that I wanted it for myself, then things just started to pick up.”

The Rookie

Things started off good for him the summer before his freshman year at Central.

Thompson and Bullock were among a group that participated in a workout with the team. Not yet 6 feet, Thompson proved he belonged with the big boys, the varsity. He played in the team’s first jamboree game, and pretty soon Baker had seen enough. No JV for you, rookie. Later, the same call was made on Bullock.

Thompson was beside himself. He knew then-Central upperclassmen Christian Cornish and Dajon Johnson well. The others welcomed him because he could play and was a great teammate. This was what he’d wanted for most of his basketball life: to don that Green and Gold.

No matter how bad the Vikings had been before his arrival.

“My uncle was a football star here, so carrying on the tradition was pretty dope,” Thompson. “Coming back here and kind of turning this program around was a big thing for me.”

It seemed it would be a Herculean task. In the four years before Thompson and Bullock got to campus, the Vikings won a total of 33 games. Now, reaching the 30-win plateau -- in ONE season – is the standard.

Thompson had a solid freshman season, putting up 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He even led the team with 2.7 steals for a squad that went from six wins the year before to 17.

That winter also is when I personally started to make my first close observations of Thompson’s abilities.

One night, after the Vikings played in the holiday tournament at Mount Pleasant, I was walking to my car to head off and write my story. In the blackness of night, a car rolled up beside me.

In a way, I was kind of alarmed. OK, I was a lot alarmed. Let’s just say that over the years, my writings have agitated some. Hey, it comes with the gig.

Suddenly, the window rolled down and a man called out, “Horton! Twenty-four (Thompson’s jersey number as a freshman before he switched to his current No. 3) is the one you need to watch! You’re going to be writing about him.”

“Is that right?” I said. “OK, man.”

I got outta there as fast as my Nissan with the lawn mower engine could go.

Since then, I’ve made it a point to keep up with Thompson. It’s been fun to watch his shoulders broaden, his game become more dominant, and his leaping ability take on an Olympic high jumper-like quality. And, yes, I went on to write about him.

Thompson figured his freshman season was a success, but he knew he could be better. He needed to hit that growth spurt, and he needed to become familiar with the weight room.

To sharpen his skills, he started working with a basketball trainer, Kyree Bethel, who’d played at Chowan and coached one of his summer teams. And it was Bethel who introduced him to the Vertimax, a machine designed to improve jumping ability.

“Before that, I couldn’t even get the rim,” Thompson said.

Funny how hard work works. Now Thompson is dunking with ease in games and soaring above the crowd for rebounds. He’s got what the kids call “bounce.”

Also, for the past three seasons, Thompson has been the Vikings’ leading scorer, with each campaign ending with the SPC titles.

That didn’t take away that occasional feeling that comes with a lost love, though, or one you feel is slipping away.

The Recruit

Part of it, Thompson admits, was residue from the game of college recruiting.

He was good. He knew it, not in a cocky way. But he knew it. One Division-I school, Western Carolina, had confirmed as much when it offered him a scholarship after his freshman season. He felt he was on his way.

But later, Western Carolina pulled back its offer because of a coaching change. And while some schools showed interest in him taking his talents there, the recruiting slowed down, no matter how much he was thrashing his competition on a team that was one of the best around.

The speculation, the expectations from others took its toll, even on the normally unflappable Thompson, who admits he had a tendency to internalize his emotions.

“Sophomore year, I knew I was pretty good, but I had a bad habit of comparing myself to other people,” Thompson said. “I would see everybody get these offers, and sometimes people base their lives on one game. You could have one bad game, and you kind of, like, judge yourself, and you ask yourself, ‘Is this really what I want to do?’

“It would bring my confidence down. I would be real timid the next game and not be aggressive and show what I could actually do.”

In the first game of his junior year, Thompson’s spirit got some much-needed jumper cables in the form of a game in which he scored 23 points in just three quarters of action.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I can really do this, if I put my mind to it,’” Thompson recalled.

But by the fall of his senior season, there he was in that preseason game, with his grandma staring from the bleachers, disappointed but mostly concerned.

Thompson’s feelings certainly weren’t about a lack of love for the Vikings. Heck, if there’s anything more important to him than his biological family, it’s this group of guys and their coaches. Those were the things that helped bring him solace as he was dealing with his frustration.

And when you put together a 60-1 record over the course of two years, it takes something special, something stronger than X’s and O’s and talent.

“Everybody just clicks together,” Thompson explained. “We’re like a family. That’s what I actually LOVE about this team. People were telling me, ‘You need to transfer. You need to go to a private school (to get recruited better).’ I was like, ‘Why would I go anywhere? I have a great team, a great family, and we could actually win this whole thing.’”

He even referenced the model set by former Cox Mill star Wendell Moore Jr., who led the Chargers to back-to-back state titles before going on to shine at Duke and become the first Cabarrus County-bred athlete to be chosen in the NBA Draft. Moore heard those private-school whispers, too.

“Everybody’s thinking about the recruiting process,” Thompson said. “I’m just trying to go MY way. I can do this my way and actually go to a good college – like Wendell did. Wendell stayed at public school, he stayed grounded, he stayed with Cox Mill for four years.

“For us to win a state championship at Central Cabarrus, that would mean everything to me and the guys,” Thompson added. We’ve been talking about that for so long. Actually, me and Gavin have been talking about this since we were little boys. And for that to actually happen? That’d be like a dream come true, especially to my mom, my grandma, my grandpa (Nick Corry) and my uncle. That’d be like a tear-jerker moment. Words wouldn’t be able to explain that moment.”

A change is gonna come

Baker, who had a decorated career as the head coach at Catawba College, believes Thompson, who carries a 3.8 GPA, will win the recruiting game.

But he acknowledges that the dynamics have changed since he was leading the Indians courting prospects.

“Jaiden’s a very talented player,” Baker said. “He has an offer right now, but he doesn’t have that ONE. There have been a ton of (recruiters) who’ve seen him. A lot of D-I people like him, some D-II’s. But this transfer portal has really hurt a kid like Jaiden because the decision for these college coaches is, ‘Do I take a high school kid, or do I wait and see if I can find somebody in the portal that may have played at a little bit lower level but the kid is averaging seven points and four rebounds and has a year of experience under him?’ This whole portal thing, I think, has hurt the true high school kid.”

Baker said a player of Thompson’s level likely would’ve already been scooped up in the past.

“If you look at where Jaiden is ranked in his class, in the top 30 or so in North Carolina, normally the top 50 or 60 kids end up with a Division I offer,” Baker explained. “And you sort of follow it, the top 70, 80, 90 kids end up going D-II and whatnot. The last time I checked, back when I was at Catawba, we had 33 schools in North Carolina that were offering D-I and D-II scholarships. That’s huge. So if everybody took two players at the Apps and East Carolinas and Wilmingtons and all that, a lot of kids get to go play. But everybody is just on hold with a lot of these very good high school players.

“Now, they’re recruiting the freakish athlete. They’ll offer that kid early. But the very good, solid kid that you can win with and (have) represent the school and do the right thing, they’re holding way back on these kids right now.”

The great thing is that Thompson has found peace in it all. He wants to be recruited at the highest level possible, but he doesn’t fret about it, either. His focus right now is getting past West Charlotte, into the state title game, and then coasting back down the interstate with a championship medal around his neck.

He wants to keep the promise he made to his grandma before the season: no distractions, nothing but his best as he strives for his best. Whatever that it is and wherever it takes him.

His grandma, of course, will be with his grandpa, his mother and his uncle cheering Thompson on, hopefully for the next two weekends. He knows they’ll be there after that, too, no matter where he is in life. This family, after all, has a close bond.

But these next two weekends have special meaning. It was after seeing what she knew wasn’t his best self on the basketball court, that his grandma wondered about his priorities.

He’s spent this winter answering those questions unequivocally, but he wants to put an exclamation mark on it now.

And if – when – that actually comes to fruition? Well, that’s going to be some moment.

“There aren’t many words for that,” Thompson says. “Being able to keep that promise for my grandma? That would probably be one of my biggest accomplishments – no matter if it’s winning a state championship or scoring 1,000 points. Or, shoot, even making it to the NBA.

“Being able to keep that promise for my grandma would probably be the biggest thing ever.”