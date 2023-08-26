At first glance, Concord being undefeated at 2-0 might not seem all that impressive.

But when you consider that the Spiders are already two-thirds of the way to their win total from last season, after just two weeks of football, you realize it’s actually pretty heady stuff.

In fact, the last time Spiders had a 2-0 record was 2014, when they won their first 12 games of the season and went on to fall to Wilmington Havelock in the state championship game.

Again, we’ve only just completed Week 2 -- no championships are yet clinched, and nor is a winning season.

But second-year Concord coach Darren Shepherd said the 2-0 mark is definitely important to his squad after its 28-14 win over Mount Pleasant Friday night.

“It feels great,” Shepherd said. “I feel really good for the kids to see them go out there and play the way that they do and for them to be goal-oriented and to have every game on our schedule mean something and have a true meaning for what we’re trying to accomplish in our season and to see them play with the effort they do. It feels great to see that they’re getting their reward for playing as hard as they’re playing. I’m proud of them.”

Shepherd said his offensive line played great football and paved the way to victory in the tough matchup with the Tigers.

“Everything started with them,” he said of the line.

That line helped senior quarterback Keyon Phillips have another excellent night, as the Concord star had four total touchdowns, two rushing and two passing. Phillips had 248 combined yards – 109 on the ground and 139 through the air.

Andrew Davis and Justin Johnson caught touchdown passes from Phillips.

For Mount Pleasant, which fell to 1-1, Jacob Reigel and Bo Barbee had touchdown runs. Both Barbee (78 yards) and Reigel (57) were impressive running in the trenches against Concord’s hard-hitting defense, as did the versatile Ethan Dempsey, who had 255 all-purpose yards (95 rushing, 45 receiving and 115 on returns).

Mount Pleasant now gets ready for next week’s matchup at rival Central Cabarrus (1-1) in the “Battle of Highway 49.”

Concord plays host to Jay M. Robinson (2-0), which defeated West Cabarrus Friday night, 35-6.

Viva la Vikings!

Speaking of Central Cabarrus, have to give the Vikings their props for a big road win at Monroe Piedmont, 21-14, to earn their first victory of the season.

I felt this was a statement win for the Vikings, who often lost games like this last year, when they had the lead or were in the game late but just couldn’t wind up on top.

On Friday, Central was tied with the Panthers at halftime, but a defense that was powered by interceptions from Vikings David Kishko, Ish Morrow, Ashton Allen and Emari Russell held Piedmont scoreless the rest of the way to secure the victory. Overall, the Vikings forced five turnovers.

All in a hostile environment.

That’s mettle.

The Vikings were led offensively by senior Mason Easley, who burst for 183 yards on 15 yards, including a 75-yard TD run.

Meanwhile, senior quarterback Alex Kline was 17-for-26 passing with 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Talan “Baby Welker” was unguardable with 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, while Chinua Ezeigbo also grabbed a TD pass.

What ‘Battle of Kannapolis’?

The Northwest Cabarrus Trojans won the “Battle of Kannapolis” Friday night, defeating rival A.L. Brown 30-19 at Memorial Stadium.

It was an electric atmosphere in the building, and it was an extremely physical game.

It epitomized high school football.

But Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman wouldn’t let his team get caught up in the hoopla of the event – not during the week, when friends and foes from each school were talking about it, and definitely not on game night Friday, when you could just feel the electricity in the air.

It was a big win, yes. But to Morman, every win, every game is big.

“Honestly, we didn’t worry about the ‘Battle of Kannapolis’ because we treat every one of them as a big game,” Morman said. “That’s kind of our mantra: ‘It’s a big game because we’re in it.’ That’s how we prepare. I didn’t even bring up the ‘Battle of Kannapolis’ this week. It really helps our kids focus in and stay very detailed throughout the week of practices.”

The game was back-and-forth early, and the Wonders even had a 13-10 lead at halftime.

But in the third quarter, the pendulum swung in favor of the Trojans, and it was ignited by defense.

Northwest linebacker Jackson Forrest continued to rack up what Morman said was “more than 15 tackles, defensive back Jason Gonzalez had a “Pick-6” score, and the defensive line quartet of LeDarrion Menter, Jordan Gonder, Eddie Conover and Malachi Norris got nastier.

Offensively, Northwest quarterback Alex Walker had three touchdown passes on the night – two to Porter Branham and one to Henry Forrest. Donovan Thompson made crucial third-down plays lining up at quarterback.

The Wonders looked good early, their defense suffocating the Trojans at times, the defensive front of Jae’Vion Eberhart, Chaz Knox, Makhi Nash and Todd Massey was dominant. They forced passing situations and then pressured the quarterback.

But A.L. Brown coach Justin Hardin said the third-quarter breakdown simply took a toll on his team.

“We played really well defensively in the first half, and we just came out and didn’t execute in the third quarter,” Hardin said. “We had a bad third quarter. They scored 20 points in the third quarter, and the game just got away from us. One quarter doesn’t define us, but we didn’t execute on defense, and that third quarter hurt us.”

The Wonders’ offense was led by junior running back Mekhi Herron’s hard runs (and touchdown) and the passing of quarterback CJ Gray, who had two touchdown passes.

Air Force commit Gerard Evans and fellow standout senior Xavier Chambers hauled in the two touchdowns for the Wonders.

The Wonders are off next week and then face South Rowan on Sept. 8. Hardin said it all boils down to preparation.

“We’ve got to work on us doing the bye week,” Hardin said. “We’ve got to clean things up on both sides of the ball. For us, it starts at practice. We’ve got to be a better practice team. I told our guys that (Friday) night. That’s going to be my goal, and our staff’s goal is to make sure we’re getting better in practice Monday through Thursday.”

Hickory Ridge’s bizarro world

Here’s an example of why statistics don’t really matter: Hickory Ridge is averaging 45 points per game, best in Cabarrus County and presumably among the state leaders.

Yet the Bulls are 0-2.

Go figure.

After falling to Jay M. Robinson in the season opener, 48-41, last week, Hickory lost to Independence, 75-49.

Sounds like a defensive issue, right?

Well, yeah, but no.

The Ragin’ Bulls were in this one much of the night, and they even held a 28-21 lead after quarterback Caden Haywood hit Connor Shulman for TD pass at the end of the second quarter.

But then the Independence scoring came, and the Hickory Ridge defense didn’t have anything to do with that.

“We gave up three “Pick-6’s” on three straight possessions, and that’s what broke open the game,” Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said. “We literally turned the ball over four times in a row, and they scored 28 points.

“The defense, compared to last week, they played better. Some of the things we did (Friday), I wish had done the week before, but we didn’t.”

Still the point total is jarring.

Independence finished with 597 all-purpose yards, which included 338 rushing.

Plus, the game set a school record for the most points scored against the Bulls in one game. Their previous high was the 2012 playoff defeat to A.L. Brown when they fell, 69-55.

Hence, with a tough schedule still ahead, Wilson said the Bulls will still hold their heads up high.

“There are some things we have to clean up offensively and some things we have to clean up defensively,” Wilson said. “We’ll just go back to the drawing board. We’ve got Porter Ridge next week and Chambers after that, so it doesn’t get any easier. We’ve got to tough it out and go from there.

Company at the top

All last week, I wrote about Jay M. Robinson senior running back Na’Ledge Wright, who ran for a Cabarrus County-record seven touchdowns in a victory over Hickory Ridge in the season opener.

Wright indeed has the county record. That much is true.

But he is not alone at the top.

On Friday night, a reader – let’s call him a fervent A.L. Brown fan – kindly brought it to my attention that I failed to mention the aforementioned 2012 playoff performance, in which former Wonders star Kalif Phillips ran for seven touchdowns to help beat Hickory Ridge.

According to an Independent Tribune 2012 article, Phillips carried 31 times for 370 yards and his seven trips to the end zone.

As the kids say, “Facts.”

So now, we will henceforth write in articles that Wright actually TIED the Cabarrus County record for touchdowns in a game.

It indeed was an oversight on my part, but not intentional. My one and only concern is getting it right. Doesn’t matter which kid or which school.

And now it is.

I was part of the problem. I admit that. But the other big issue is that the N.C. High School Athletic Association does not acknowledge Phillips’ feat. In fact, the state record book lists the 23 other players who have rushed for seven TDs in game, tied for third place in N.C. history, but it does not include Phillips.

That has to change, and I will be contacting the NCHSAA office to ask why.

In the meantime, I take off my hat to Kalif Phillips, who went on to play for the Charlotte 49ers and the Green Bay Packers, and the fervent Wonders fan as well.

Kudos to you both!

And to other readers, if you know someone from your school – or any school in the county -- not getting credit for such a record, just let me know. I’ll fix it.

FRIDAY’S OTHER TOP PERFORMERS

-- Gabe McLaurin had himself a game for Concord, as the junior defensive back led the Spiders with 13.5 tackles against Mount Pleasant.

-- Hickory Ridge’s Bryce Johnson intercepted a pass and returned it for touchdown.

-- Jay M. Robinson’s Isaac Lee tossed four touchdown passes.

-- Brian Rowe was big, grabbing two those TD passes for the Bulldogs.

-- Nicolas White recovered a fumble for a TD for Jay M. Robinson.

-- Although he had some costly interceptions, Caden Haywood still threw five touchdown passes for the Bulls.

-- Weston Bost was busy for the Spiders, making 7.5 tackles,

-- Dom Testa keeps showing out for Hickory Ridge, as the junior caught a pair of touchdown passes.

-- Alex Petroff had eight tackles for Concord.

-- Concord’s Ethan Treadway made five tackles but got pressure on the quarterback all night.

-- Xavier Burnett made a TD catch for the Bulldogs.

-- Carter Lyons had a TD run for Hickory Ridge.

-- Jesse Morton had an interception for A.L. Brown.

-- Hickory Ridge’s Cam Libby caught a TD pass.

-- West Cabarrus freshman Jared Street threw his first touchdown pass.

-- Josh Clark hauled in the scoring pass from Street.

-- Jay M. Robinson’s Jayden Finistere had a touchdown reception.

-- Coastal Carolina commit Jalen Harris of had a touchdown catch.

-- Antonio Howie had a blocked kick for Jay M. Robinson.

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge

Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus

West Cabarrus at Charlotte Olympic

Cox Mill at Charlotte Country Day

Cannon at Raleigh Ravenscroft