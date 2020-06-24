Congestion, greenways, saftey: Harrisburg drafts transportation plan

HARRISBURG – The Town of Harrisburg has released the drafted Community Transportation Plan and it is expected to be presented to the Town Council during the July meeting.
The CTP followed after the adoption of the Harrisburg Area Land Use Plan was adopted in 2018. The HALUP recommended the creation of a transportation to provide guidance on transportation improvements to streets, sidewalks, bikeways and greenways. The CTP also has recommendations for major transportation improvements but the Unified Development Ordinance will be used to turn them into actions, said Planning and Economic Development Director Sushil Nepal.
The CTP was created by data gathered from public meetings, a community input survey, demographic analysis, traffic data and crash data. The top priorities set by residents for the CTP were:
• to address congestion on along major roadways,
• integrate land use decision making and transportation investment strategies,
• foster a sense of place by offering options to walk or bike,
• promote access to places outside the community,
• and to ensure easy access, connectivity, and safety for all modes of transportation.
To address traffic, the CTP has plans for addressing heavily congested stretches of road on NC Highway 49, Roberta Road, Rocky River Road and Stallings Road. When asked about how the recently approved Highway 49 Corridor Plan will fit into the CTP, Nepal said the corridor plan will build on the CTP recommendations and have a more in-depth plan.
“The CTP provides overall guidance on transportation improvements throughout the town. It provides recommendation on what the cross-section – number of lanes, media, sidewalk etc. – of Highway 49. The Highway 49 Corridor Plan will build on CTP recommendations and look into more in-depth analysis of Highway 49, visualize with renderings and recommendations on how to achieve that vision for the entire Hwy 49 Corridor,” he stated
Many of these suggestions show the inclusion of bike lanes. When asked about the expected uses for the lanes, Nepal said that the town wanted to provide as many multi-use paths on roadways as possible.
“The greenways or bikeways can be used for both commuting and recreation purposes, it is largely dependent on who uses it and where they live or work,” he stated. “Our goal is to offer multi-use path along major roadways for folks to utilize for commuting or visiting groceries or other activities, the greenways will mostly be used for recreation – the connectivity between these networks will offer both commute/recreations opportunity for users.”
Under the drafted CTP’s Action Plan, there is an outline for how projects will be reviewed and implemented in the town. The process includes information on how projects are funded, the types of projects already put in place, partnerships and development. There is also a Project Development Process in the CTP which shows the process for implementing locally funded projects, Nepal said.
“The Project Development Process outlined in CTP refers specifically to developing transportation improvement projects, with local funding or federal and state funding,” he stated. “Those are different than your typical development review process – zoning, permitting etc. – which are already in place, UDO update process will review these process and recommend necessary changes.”
The Town Council is expected to be presented the drafted CTP in July, but depending on the public comment period, voting may be delayed until August.