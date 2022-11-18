Rowan County Sheriff's Office apprehends fugitive

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team apprehended wanted fugitive, David Lee Winecoff, 34, Nov. 6 after a lengthy investigation into his whereabouts.

Winecoff was wanted for an incident that took place Oct. 21 at approximately 12:16 p.m. when the North Carolina Department of Public Safety located and attempted to arrest Winecoff for a probation violation. Officers exited their vehicles and gave verbal commands for Winecoff to exit the truck he was located in. Winecoff then put the truck in gear, aimed his vehicle in the direction of one of the officers, and attempted to strike the officer with his vehicle while fleeing the scene. After securing surveillance camera footage from the Duck Arcade, located at 1012 Mooresville Road where the incident took place, the Salisbury Police Department issued a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Winecoff was fleeing to avoid an active probation warrant at the time.

As soon as warrants were sworn to, efforts to locate Winecoff began, the sheriff's office said. Numerous attempts to locate Winecoff were made at numerous locations by the CAT Team, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol units, Salisbury Police Department and the Department of Public Safety.

During the investigation into locating Winecoff, CAT officers were able to utilize geo locating in an attempt to narrow down their search. While utilizing this information, CAT made numerous arrests during this investigation in reference to accessory after the fact of a crime, the sheriff's office said.

Examples of this crime include:

A person learns of a crime after it is committed and helps the perpetrator conceal the crime.

A person learns of a crime after it is committed and aids the perpetrator in escaping or hiding.

A person learns of a crime after it was committed and lies to law enforcement in order to aid the perpetrator.

Those arrested and charged with accessory after the fact included:

Miranda Dillard Head, 39, who received a $7,500 secured bond.

Timothy Lee Loflin, 42, who received a $5,000.00 secured bond.

Winecoff was located back at his residence by members of the CAT team Nov. 6 at approximately 2p.m. While being taken into custody, Winecoff advised he had never been chased down as he had on these charges, and he had nowhere else to go or hide, the sheriff's office said.

Winecoff was brought before a Rowan County magistrate and received a $350,000 secured bond.

This successful apprehension was made possible by the tools afforded and used by the CAT team, as well as the help from numerous other agencies, the sheriff's office said.