Sheriff's deputies locate retail theft ring operating out of Harrisburg home

CONCORD — A theft ring running out of a house in Harrisburg was located Thursday along with $250,000 of retail merchandise by Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies following the execution of a search warrant.
Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, the Crime Reduction Unit, and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Harrisburg Division executed a search warrant Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at 214 Valhalla Dr, Harrisburg, N.C.
The sheriff's office released a statement Friday morning describing the theft ring:
"The search warrant was in regard to a large-scale retail theft ring that was operating out of the residence on Valhalla Dr. As a result of this search warrant, a large amount of stolen goods were discovered inside of the residence of which a value of recovered items has yet to be determined but it is believed to be in excess of $250,000.00"
Chief Deputy James N. Bailey said that the majority of the recovered merchandise was either still in the original packaging or with tags. This helped officers determine which retailers the merchandise belonged to. The merchandise came from: Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Kroger’s, other large retailers. Many of these retailers, Bailey said, participated in the investigation.
The exact locations of these retailers the merchandise was taken from is unclear, Bailey said.
Bailey also stressed that the theft ring is not exclusive to Cabarrus County. He stated that the theft ring is potentially linked to the entire Southeast region.
"It could be very expansive," Bailey said describing the ring.
The investigation is still ongoing, but Bailey said officers wanted to execute the search warrant on the Valhalla Drive residence as quickly as possible once given the address.
The sheriff's office is not releasing the names of those involved in the theft ring, pending the conclusion of the investigation.
But it was confirmed several arrests have already been made.