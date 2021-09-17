Sheriff's deputies locate retail theft ring operating out of Harrisburg home

CONCORD — A theft ring running out of a house in Harrisburg was located Thursday along with $250,000 of retail merchandise by Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies following the execution of a search warrant.

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, the Crime Reduction Unit, and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Harrisburg Division executed a search warrant Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at 214 Valhalla Dr, Harrisburg, N.C.

The sheriff's office released a statement Friday morning describing the theft ring:

"The search warrant was in regard to a large-scale retail theft ring that was operating out of the residence on Valhalla Dr. As a result of this search warrant, a large amount of stolen goods were discovered inside of the residence of which a value of recovered items has yet to be determined but it is believed to be in excess of $250,000.00"

Chief Deputy James N. Bailey said that the majority of the recovered merchandise was either still in the original packaging or with tags. This helped officers determine which retailers the merchandise belonged to. The merchandise came from: Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Kroger’s, other large retailers. Many of these retailers, Bailey said, participated in the investigation.

