McKnight Child Development Center awarded $4.5 million grant

Kannapolis City Schools announced the award of a $4.5 million grant for the McKnight Child Development Center in a news release Tuesday.

The grant, provided by the Office of Head Start (through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) is one of the largest awards in the history of KCS. The grant was part of Disaster Relief offered to the region as a result of damages suffered from Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Part of a three-phased process to completely reconfigure the McKnight Center and its property, the first award, totaling approximately $200,000 was received a few months ago. This money has been dedicated to roofing and asphalt repairs. Phase 2 of the Disaster Relief grant, valued at a little more than $4.5 million will be used for a new building for the McKnight Child Development Center.

The new modular unit would house 13 classrooms, therapy rooms, administrative offices and other areas dedicated to supporting the education and other needs of the head start students. According to McKnight Director Jennifer Baucom, the application for the third phase of the grant (totaling $400,000) has been completed, and if awarded, would involve transformation of the existing building into a McKnight Family Support Center.