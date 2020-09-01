McKnight Child Development Center awarded $4.5 million grant

Kannapolis City Schools announced the award of a $4.5 million grant for the McKnight Child Development Center in a news release Tuesday.
The grant, provided by the Office of Head Start (through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) is one of the largest awards in the history of KCS. The grant was part of Disaster Relief offered to the region as a result of damages suffered from Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Part of a three-phased process to completely reconfigure the McKnight Center and its property, the first award, totaling approximately $200,000 was received a few months ago. This money has been dedicated to roofing and asphalt repairs. Phase 2 of the Disaster Relief grant, valued at a little more than $4.5 million will be used for a new building for the McKnight Child Development Center.
The new modular unit would house 13 classrooms, therapy rooms, administrative offices and other areas dedicated to supporting the education and other needs of the head start students. According to McKnight Director Jennifer Baucom, the application for the third phase of the grant (totaling $400,000) has been completed, and if awarded, would involve transformation of the existing building into a McKnight Family Support Center.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and the people of Kannapolis will be very appreciative,” Baucom said. “We have an amazing community, great community partners, and a wonderful staff at McKnight.”
Baucom, director at McKnight since 2009, has secured numerous grants for the center and continues to work tirelessly in her efforts to advance the facilities and programs at McKnight.
“McKnight Headstart has been a part of our community for more than 50 years,” said KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell. “It has been a marvelous service for Pre-K aged children and families in Kannapolis. This facility addition is going to make the McKnight site viable for years to come. Mrs. Baucom has been outstanding in her leadership at McKnight. This grant may actually be the largest single one-time grant in the history of KCS. We are proud of McKnight and Mrs. Baucom as always and celebrate this #WONDERful opportunity.”
